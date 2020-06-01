Wahpeton man killed in fiery car accident

A 29-year-old Wahpeton, North Dakota man died from a car accident during the early morning hours of Monday, June 1 in Connelly Township, Minnesota.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and found the man had been ejected from the vehicle that was on fire. The man was transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge by Ambulance Services Inc. Authorities reported that his injuries were fatal.

According to a release from the Wilkin County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a 911 call for the accident of a motor vehicle on fire on Minnesota State Highway 9 and 300th street, approximately four miles north of Breckenridge at 1:42 a.m. on Monday.

The name of the victim will be released pending family notification.

The Breckenridge Fire Department and Breck Wahp Towing assisted at the scene.

