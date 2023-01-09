Wahpeton man makes multiple plea changes

Felony jury trials for Shadrach Luther Daniel Aho, set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Richland County District Court, were canceled following multiple plea changes.
Aho, 32, Wahpeton, entered amended pleas Wednesday, Jan. 4 for a total of nine felony and one misdemeanor charges. The charges were related to incidents taking place in Wahpeton between May 2021 and June 2022.
Judge Bradley Cruff heard all of the amended pleas. Court records state that Mark Douglas was the public defender for the earliest charge and Scott Sandness was the public defender for all other charges. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represented the state of North Dakota for all charges.
Aho pleaded guilty to:
• one class C felony count of theft-possession-dealing in stolen property, dated May 29, 2021.
• four class A felony counts of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity-with intent to engage with minor, dated Jan. 1, 2022
• one class C felony count of solicitation of a minor-victim under 14, dated Jan. 1, 2022
• one class A felony count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity-with intent to engage with minor, dated Jan. 24, 2022
• one class C felony count of solicitation of a minor-victim under 15, dated Feb. 3, 2022
• one class C felony count of interference with telephone during emergency call-intentional, dated June 25, 2022
• one class B misdemeanor count of simple assault, dated June 25, 2022
Criminal judgements and in some cases, amended criminal judgements, were made Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Some of those judgements were made to be concurrent for multiple charges.
For each felony charge, Judge Cruff ordered that Aho receive five years confinement with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with three years suspended and probation for varying lengths effective either Jan 4 or Jan 5. The court recognized that Aho had already served 307 days as of Jan. 4. Some charges include two years probation, while others included 10 years probation, amended by the court to five years. Multiple charges also require that Aho register as a sex offender.
For the simple assault charge, Aho was ordered to receive 30 days confinement in the Richland County Jail with credit for 30 days already served. Fees for all cases, felony and misdemeanor, were waived.
Aho was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, Jan. 9.