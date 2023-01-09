Wahpeton man makes multiple plea changes

Shadrach Aho.

Felony jury trials for Shadrach Luther Daniel Aho, set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Richland County District Court, were canceled following multiple plea changes.

Aho, 32, Wahpeton, entered amended pleas Wednesday, Jan. 4 for a total of nine felony and one misdemeanor charges. The charges were related to incidents taking place in Wahpeton between May 2021 and June 2022.



