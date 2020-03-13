Mark Fuller, his son said, is the type of guy who will help anybody.
A retired Wahpeton Public Schools teacher, who spent 36 years with the district, Fuller would go out of his way to shingle a roof, put up a fence, watch a dog and more.
“That’s the kind of person he is, no matter what kind of strain it put on him,” Andrew Fuller said.
Mark Fuller is currently recuperating from a subdural hematoma, two mini-strokes and the collapse of his left lung. His health problems occurred while on vacation in Arizona, where he was as of the morning of Friday, March 13.
Andrew Fuller has started a GoFundMe page for “Mark Fuller’s Medical Transport Home.” As of Friday afternoon, it has raised $8,856. The younger Fuller is seeking to raise $21,455 so his dad can receive an Angel Flight back and begin his necessary therapy.
“It is going to be a long road with a lot of rehabilitation, but my dad really wants to get back home to North Dakota,” Andrew Fuller wrote. “He misses my son, Hunter, his five-year-old grandson, very much, (as well as) friends and family.”
Mark Fuller’s insurance will pay for his therapy only if he takes an air ambulance, Andrew Fuller said. If the elder Fuller was transported any other way, the insurance wouldn’t pay for it. The insurance is also not paying for the flight.
Either way, the Fullers are looking at a significant out-of-pocket bill. Mark Fuller’s care will also remain a long-term concern.
“He’s looking at therapy at a LTAC (long-term acute care) center, or a skilled nursing center. He can’t do this at home,” Andrew Fuller said.
When Daily News spoke to Andrew Fuller, he was waiting to hear whether or not Mark Fuller was accepted into a North Dakota facility.
“If so, we can hopefully book his flight and get him back this weekend,” Andrew Fuller said. “We’re looking at a minimum of 6-9 months for therapy.”
Andrew Fuller, a father-to-be, said his dad is in good spirits.
“He’s anxious to fly. He called me yesterday, asked me how he’s doing. He’s kept his humor,” Andrew Fuller said.
When Mark Fuller was in college, he caught pneumonia and ended up having the lower part of his left lung cut out. Because of his weakened state, it was especially problematic when Fuller’s lung filled with fluid.
“That caused the second stroke. He did receive a lack of oxygen and did flatline,” Andrew Fuller said.
The Fullers are anticipating having to turn to reserve funding for immediate expenses. Andrew Fuller plans to keep the GoFundMe for his dad open past his return to the Twin Towns Area. Money collected will be used to make up for emergency spending.
A father of two, Mark Fuller is 68 years old. He used to teach ninth grade physical science. He loves playing pickleball and golf and works out five days a week. Fuller’s community involvement includes a long-term membership with the Knights of Columbus and serving as a wrestling coach with Wahpeton Public Schools.
“He’s been a huge part of the community and done a lot for many organizations. We just need to get him home,” Andrew Fuller said.
