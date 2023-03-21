Wahpeton man’s felony charges reduced to misdemeanor level

The six felony charges a Wahpeton man faced related to Dec. 10-11 events in Wahpeton have been reduced to misdemeanors. They join six other misdemeanor charges related to the December events.
Michael Ahern Franklin, 21, entered amended guilty pleas Monday, Dec. 20 to one count each of:
• theft of property valued between $10,000-$50,000, a class B felony
• terrorizing an adult victim, a class C felony
• unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime, a class C felony
• fleeing a peace officer and creating a risk of death or serious bodily injury, a class C felony
• theft of property, possession, with the property valued between $1,000-$10,000, a class C felony
• theft of property, possession, with the property being prescription drugs, a class C felony
• unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor
• possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a class A misdemeanor
• reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor
• refusal to halt, a class B misdemeanor
• reckless driving — speed, a class B misdemeanor
• operating a vehicle on flood protective works, a class B misdemeanor
The pleas were entered during a felony dispositional conference before Richland County District Court. Judge Bradley Cruff presided, with Public Defender Don Krassin representing Franklin and Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer representing the state of North Dakota.
Franklin was sentenced to 180 days confinement in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, with credit for 99 days already served. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation. The judgment applies to all three theft charges, along with the terrorizing, unlawful entry, fleeing a peace officer, paraphernalia possession, methamphetamine possession and reckless endangerment possession charges.
Court records state that while a total of $775 in fees were waived for the first theft charge, restitution is to remain open for 60 days for that and the unlawful entry charges. The operating a vehicle on flood protective works, reckless driving and refusal to half charges received a concurrent judgement. Franklin was sentenced to 30 days confinement in the Richland County Jail, with credit for 30 days already served.
On Tuesday, March 21, the felony charges were reduced to misdemeanor charges. North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a:
• class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both
• class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both
• class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both
• class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both
Franklin was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Tuesday, March 21.