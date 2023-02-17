Wahpeton man sentenced for summer incidents at ex-employer

A Wahpeton man received sentencing Friday, Feb. 17 for two felony charges related to June and July 2022 incidents at his ex-employer.

David John Miller, 61, was sentenced to four years confinement with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 236 days served. Miller will serve concurrent sentences for a class B felony charge of criminal mischief dated June 2022 and a class B felony charge of attempted robbery dated July 2022.



