Wahpeton man sentenced for summer incidents at ex-employer

A Wahpeton man received sentencing Friday, Feb. 17 for two felony charges related to June and July 2022 incidents at his ex-employer.
David John Miller, 61, was sentenced to four years confinement with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 236 days served. Miller will serve concurrent sentences for a class B felony charge of criminal mischief dated June 2022 and a class B felony charge of attempted robbery dated July 2022.
Both incidents occurred at 210 Wine and Spirits, Wahpeton, Miller’s former employer. Daily News previously reported that Miller allegedly drove his motor vehicle into the store, causing more than $10,000 in damages, before taking a $30 bottle of Jim Beam from the wreckage and drinking from it. The next week, Miller allegedly violated a bail order that prevented him from having contact with the business and any and all employees. He did so and allegedly pointed a knife at a cashier with the intent to commit a robbery.
In November 2022, Miller entered amended pleas to the two felony charges and three misdemeanor charges: DUI-/08% or greater and theft under $500 (both class B level) and disobedience of a judicial order (class A level).
Public Defender Erica Chisholm represented Miller. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presided.
In addition to confinement, Miller was also sentenced by Cruff to pay $10,000 in restitution for the June 2022 incident. A period of two years supervised probation for both felony charges began Friday, according to court records.
Miller was sentenced to 30 days confinement in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, for the two class B misdemeanor charges. He was given credit for 30 days already served in the jail. The DUI charge also included the requirement of completing a chemical dependency evaluation and paying $500 in fees. The class A misdemeanor charge included a sentence of 236 days in the Richland County Jail, with credit for 236 days already served.
As of Thursday, Feb. 16, Miller was confined in the Richland County Jail.