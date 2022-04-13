A Wahpeton, North Dakota, man was sentenced this week in Wilkin County District court to serve 17 months in a St. Cloud, Minnesota, correctional facility, and five years stayed. Once released, he will be on supervised probation for five years.
Robert James Fallin, 31, was initially charged in September 2020, on three drug-related charges, third-degree possession of methamphetamine in a public housing zone, possession of hypodermic syringes or needles and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Officer Erich Doehling of Breckenridge Police Department, found a small bag with what appeared a white crystal in Fallin’s wallet. This was later tested, and found to be what officers suspected, methamphetamine.
In March 2021, Fallin faced seven more charges in a separate case including two additional counts of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine, two counts on the tax payments related to possession without the proper stamps affixed, one count of driving without insurance present and two other misdemeanor charges.
Deputy Joseph Mattson of the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office pulled the defendant over in a normal traffic stop due to an object being suspended from the rearview mirror, the complaint states. Mattson found that he had no insurance with him and a car search revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint.
Fallin pleaded not guilty on all 10 charges in September 2021, however in February 2022, he amended his plea to guilty on two counts fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving without insurance present.
After spending 12 days in Wilkin County Jail, Fallin will have that credited to his total sentence. After he is released and under probation, he is to follow strict guidelines for five years.
If Fallin violates any terms of his probation, he will be sentenced back to prison to complete a sentence of five years. This will amount to 43 months in jail, minus the 17 months he originally served.
