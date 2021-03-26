Wahpeton man sentenced to 2 years for multiple charges

A Wahpeton man has been sentenced for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to two home searches in 2020.
Wesley Thomas Klosterman, 33, was sentenced to two years confinement with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on concurrent charges of unlawful firearm possession and two counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia possession, all class C-level felonies. As of Friday, March 26, records state, he is serving his sentence with the department.
Concurrent sentences of 360 days for two counts of fraudulent practices in urine testing, a class A-level misdemeanor, both included credit for 14 days served in the Richland County Jail.
One charge of child endangerment, a class C felony, was dismissed earlier in March, records state. Klosterman, who previously entered not guilty pleas, entered amended guilty pleas to the remaining charges.
Upon Klosterman’s release, he will be on supervised probation for two years.
Klosterman was represented by attorney Nicholas Nelson. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Searches were conducted at two Wahpeton residences, Daily News previously reported. Items seized included multiple firearms and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Many of the items seized from the first residence were in areas where a minor would have access to them, court documents stated.
Christa Lynn Azure, 30, was subsequently charged with child endangerment and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia related to the search of the first residence. She entered not guilty pleas to both charges.
Azure entered into a diversion agreement, Moen said. Her case will be dismissed if the terms of the agreement are followed. Azure, records state, is represented by attorney Don Krassin.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.