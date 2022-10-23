Wahpeton man seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crash

The crash involved a 2013 Harley Davidson running off a roadway north of Wahpeton, rolling over and catching fire. The driver, a 60-year-old male, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. He was arrested for DUI.
A 60-year-old Wahpeton man remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a DUI injury rollover motorcycle crash Saturday, Oct. 22. The crash involved a 2013 Harley Davidson running off a roadway, rolling over and catching fire.
The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. He suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was arrested for driving under the influence. The crash remains under investigation as of Sunday, Oct. 23. The highway patrol stated that the motorcycle driver’s name would be released that day.
The motorcycle driver was immediately given CPR by the first witness to come across the crash, according to the accident report. After that, the driver was taken by ambulance from the scene to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota. From there, the driver was flown to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, by Sanford AirMed.
The incident took place on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd Street Southeast, six miles north of Wahpeton, at 6:04 p.m. Saturday. Road and weather conditions were normal, the highway patrol stated.
“The Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd Street Southeast,” according to the accident report. “The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the west ditch. The motorcycle rolled and caught on fire after coming to rest.”
In addition to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Sanford AirMed, the Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office, the fire department of Barney, North Dakota and Ambulance Service Inc. responded.
We will update this story as more information is available.
