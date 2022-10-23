Wahpeton man seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crash

The crash involved a 2013 Harley Davidson running off a roadway north of Wahpeton, rolling over and catching fire. The driver, a 60-year-old male, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. He was arrested for DUI.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A 60-year-old Wahpeton man remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a DUI injury rollover motorcycle crash Saturday, Oct. 22. The crash involved a 2013 Harley Davidson running off a roadway, rolling over and catching fire.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. He suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was arrested for driving under the influence. The crash remains under investigation as of Sunday, Oct. 23. The highway patrol stated that the motorcycle driver’s name would be released that day.



Tags

Load comments