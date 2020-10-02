Wahpeton’s city council may consider an across the board revamping of its process for licensing select organizations and businesses.
Discussion of the possible changes came during a recent meeting of the city’s finance, personnel and economic development committee. While the committee did not make any recommendation, members and city officials talked about why all-purpose changes are more beneficial than situation-based changes.
“The Wahpeton Eagles Club is trying to reorganize,” Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
Under the Eagles’ current Class C(5) liquor license, issued for clubs or lodges, it must have an eligible site and it must be an eligible applicant. The Eagles’ longtime building, located at 114 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, was demolished in 2019.
City ordinance requires that liquor licenses for clubs be given to those with a membership of 200 or more. As of Monday, Sept. 28, the Eagles have a membership of 105, Huwe said.
“They’re asking that council consider revising the ordinance to allow a 100-member club,” Huwe said.
Class C(5) liquor licenses are equivalent to Class A licenses, Huwe said. The Eagles Club has the ability for on and off site sales, like a bar, without having to meet a food sales ratio requirement.
Jonathan Green is president of Aerie No. 2749, which previously operated out of the Eagles Club building. Declining to comment on the requested ordinance change, he did given an update on Aerie’s search for a new location.
“There hasn’t been a ton of movement,” Green said. “We keep looking for any space. There are plenty of open spaces downtown, but none that fit our needs. We welcome any thoughts and ideas.”
Earlier this year, Aerie made an offer to buy the for sale Vet’s Club building. Located at 219 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, the Vet’s Club is co-owned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, also known as Wahpeton Veterans, Inc.
“We haven’t sold yet,” American Legion Adjutant Jim DeVries said. “We’re still for sale by Action Realtors. We have had a couple prospective buyers, but for now, we’re open from Tuesday-Thursday.”
The Vet’s Club has also not found a new location, DeVries said.
Matters of club membership are one piece of Chapter 22 of Wahpeton’s city code, which concerns license holders. Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting, discussing a need to update the chapter, suggested a full repeal and replace.
“When we have this much to look at, it gets really messy and hard to change. It’s really hard to codify if we’re just picking and choosing pieces and changing just those,” Hatting said.
Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb was absent from the meeting. Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht participated via telephone.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
