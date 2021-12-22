The city of Wahpeton may conclude its investigations into the evening of Nov. 9, 2021, by the end of the Monday, Dec. 20 workweek.
Councilman at large Lane Wateland, the city council’s president, presided over Monday’s council meeting. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, whose alleged behavior on Nov. 9 has been examined, was not present.
Also absent was currently suspended Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, continuing a 30-day unpaid leave from his job that will conclude on Jan. 6, 2022. Miranowski’s suspension was ordered at the conclusion of a Dec. 13 council hearing. Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn represented the public works department Monday.
“I’ve had several inquiries after Mr. Miranowski’s hearing,” Wateland said Monday. “We are not done with our other investigation yet. It should be wrapped up here within the next day or so.”
Wateland said he had not communicated with Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting prior to the council meeting, but reiterated that there would be a conclusion “sometime this week, hopefully.”
“And, at that point, I will definitely let (the public) know what is going on,” Wateland said.
Prior to his suspension, Miranowski faced nine charges for allegedly falsifying documents with complaints of alleged behavior by Dale. The mayor was accused of being intoxicated and urinating in public, as well as engaging in potentially dangerous or work-hindering behavior on the evening of Nov. 9.
“Repairs to a water main break took place on and around Nov. 9 in the vicinity of Eighth Avenue in Wahpeton,” Daily News previously reported.
Wahpeton’s mayoral election is one of several on the June 14, 2022 city ballot. Others include council positions representing the 1st Ward, currently held by Councilwoman Abby Carlson, and 3rd Ward, currently held by Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, as well as two at-large positions currently held by Councilman Kelly McNary and Wateland.
Voters will also determine the election of three at-large positions on the Wahpeton Park Board, currently held by Commissioners Brian Watson, Joe Schreiner and Deb Tobias. Each position on the June 14 ballot is for a four-year term ending in June 2026.
“Petitions (for potential candidates) may be circulated beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and are due to the City Auditor by 4 p.m. April 11, 2022,” the city of Wahpeton stated. “Petitions may not be circulated prior to January 1.”
Closer to the opening of the 2022 city election cycle, Daily News will further explain the requirements of running for local office. Voters should be reminded that June 14 will be the city Election Day and serve as the day of North Dakota’s primary elections. The state and national Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken also had dates on her mind Monday. The fifth annual Sock Tree campaign will extend past its previously-announced deadline of Friday, Dec. 31 to allow more donations to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
“Only new socks, or other new items like underwear and t-shirts, will be accepted,” Daily News previously reported. “No previously worn items are permitted.”
As of Monday, there was a pressing need for toddler and infant-sized items, Bakken said.
Carlson was also absent from Monday’s meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Leach Public Library will be closed on those days as well as Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The city council finance and public works subcommittees will not meet during the week of Monday, Dec. 27. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held at 5 p.n. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.