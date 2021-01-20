Wahpeton mayor calls for respecting businesses’ choices

A business may choose to require the use of face masks in their establishment, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The business may do so to provide comfort for customers who would otherwise not come in. It might also be done to provide safety for employees, Dale said during Tuesday’s Wahpeton City Council meeting.
“Be respectful of those businesses and their wishes,” Dale said. “Those businesses know how a 10-day quarantine can impact them. It’s their personal choice on how to manage masks. It’s individuals’ personal choice to wear them when not otherwise requested.”
Dale’s comments come amid attention to modifications of local, state and national mask and COVID-19 response policies.
On Monday, Jan. 18, a statewide mask requirement in North Dakota was listed. An executive order that limits capacity for bars, restaurants and event venues also was modified.
“However, this fight isn’t over, and we need all North Dakotans to continue to exercise personal responsibility, follow protocols and keep wearing masks where physical distancing isn’t possible,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Friday, Jan. 15. “The day will come when we can take off our masks and discard them with confidence, but only if we do what’s needed now to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”
Following Burgum’s announcement, the city of Wahpeton stated it would lift its mask mandate.
“While this Executive Order rescinds the local face covering mandate, this Executive Order has no impact upon the right of individual businesses or entities to require face coverings or any other COVID-19 prevention protocols that said businesses or entities should choose to implement,” Dale stated. “The public should remain vigilant to the dangers of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing, as well as all other prevention methods as advocated by the State Health Department and the CDC.”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said President Joe Biden will launch his “100 Day Masking Challenge” by issuing a mask mandate that applies to federal property and interstate travel. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Mayor Dale called for being smart, monitoring statistics and to “not be afraid of the what-ifs.”
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new and 36 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as a positivity rate of 6.67 percent. The county also confirmed five new recoveries. It has not had a COVID-19 or related death in more than a month.
Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht thanked the city and Mayor Dale, as well as Wilkin County, Minnesota, and Cass County, North Dakota, for resources, support and assistance. The counties and leaders have responded to a Monday, Jan. 18 fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson, North Dakota, as well as its aftermath.
“I want to thank the city for its support,” said Lambrecht, who is also Richland County’s emergency manager.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent from the meeting.
If you’d like to attend a city meeting by phone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
