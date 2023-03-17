Wahpeton middle, high schoolers hold spring instrumental concert

From left, Madison Schafer, Jonathan Hill, Alaina LaJesse and Logan Schwartz were members of the high school seniors percussion ensemble. The ensemble reprised 'Brazil,' recently performed before the Wahpeton School Board. A surprising statistic fact was shared Thursday: according to student teacher Rachel Baker, nearly 30 North Dakota schools currently lack a music teacher. Goerger is hopeful that Baker, a Valley City State University senior, will go on to teach in the state.
The high school band's setlist included 'It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)' and 'Boogie Down.' WHS Auditorium's next event will be 'Lights Up,' a collection of monologues, sketches and a one-act play. It premieres Thursday, March 30. Huskies musicians, meanwhile, are preparing for their much anticipated April 12-16 trip to St. Louis.
'Fanfare and Fugue,' Tammy Goerger said, is an instrumental piece that's more challenging to its players than it may appear to sound to its listeners. Because it involves a counterpoint and precise timing, a fugue requires concentration. The Wahpeton High School Auditorium audience, attending a Thursday, March 16 concert, watched and listened as groups including the sixth grade band demonstrated their performing talent.