Wahpeton Middle School artists to be honored in Fargo

Fourteen Wahpeton Middle School students, including one participating for the second time and one contributing two pieces, have their artwork on display this month in Fargo.
“School Spirit,” the 21st annual exhibit recognizing Youth Art Month, can be seen at the Plains Art Museum through Friday, March 31. Wahpeton and West Fargo youth are the guests of honor during the first hour of a free 1-4 p.m. reception Sunday, March 12. Pieces by K-12 art students from Minnesota and North Dakota are traditionally showcased in School Spirit.
“I’m super excited to be going to the reception and super excited to talk about my art,” said Amelia Rossow, 13, a Wahpeton eighth grader.
Art contributed by Wahpeton Middle School is diverse, ranging from clay boxes to pop pieces depicting candy wrappers. The creators are:
• eighth graders — Amarya Bird, Brenna Erdmann, Sienna Fobb, Keyonte Gholar, Cadence Hill, Morgan Longhenry, Kinsley Martens, Marystacy Martinez (second time participating), Rossow and Ravyn Skundberg
• seventh graders — Leigh Bartnick, Adelaide King, Hailey Kurowski (contributing two pieces) and Laken Muller
Hannah Moerke, Wahpeton Middle School’s art teacher, is excited that her students are again participating in School Spirit.
“We have a few more students participating this year than last year, which is also a bonus,” Moerke said. “Last year, the reception was a great way to recognize the students that were participating. I’m looking forward to attending it again.”
Rossow and Martens, 14, recalled their initial excitement and pride about being School Spirit artists.
“It was just really surprising,” Martens said. “She (Moerke) had told us that art was going to go to the museum. I wasn’t expecting it would be any of my art, much less my candy wrapper. I thought it wasn’t going to get as much attention as others would have.”
Rossow has always loved roses, especially after visiting an orchard as a little girl.
“I knew I wanted flowers for my clay box, so I painted the box a light blue and then I made vines all over it and stuck roses all over, too. On the top, there’s a little rose bouquet that I use to take it on and off,” she said.
Martens created a Gobstopper wrapper. Pop art gave her the chance to work with big, vibrant colors.
“I saw all of the colors on the wrapper and knew there was a character to create. There would be a lot of life in the piece, a lot of excitement and full color emotion,” she said.
While Rossow is attending the March 12 reception, Martens cannot. She has a volleyball tournament that day in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Like many artists, Rossow and Martens are well-rounded friends.
“I dance, but it’s not competitively,” Rossow said. “I also do plays in the summer and am in choir. I love to sing and dance. I grew up like that.”
“I’m also in choir and have been in a few honor choirs with Amelia,” Martens said.
The Plains Art Museum is located at 704 First Ave. N., Fargo. For more information, call 701-551-6100 or visit plainsart.org.