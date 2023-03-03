Wahpeton Middle School artists to be honored in Fargo

Amelia Rossow, 13, and Kinsley Martens, 14, are among the 14 Wahpeton Middle School students whose art is on display in the 'School Spirit' exhibit at Plains Art Museum, Fargo.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Fourteen Wahpeton Middle School students, including one participating for the second time and one contributing two pieces, have their artwork on display this month in Fargo.

“School Spirit,” the 21st annual exhibit recognizing Youth Art Month, can be seen at the Plains Art Museum through Friday, March 31. Wahpeton and West Fargo youth are the guests of honor during the first hour of a free 1-4 p.m. reception Sunday, March 12. Pieces by K-12 art students from Minnesota and North Dakota are traditionally showcased in School Spirit.

Wahpeton Middle School artists to be honored in Fargo

The clay box Amelia Rossow created, depicting her beloved roses and vines.
Wahpeton Middle School artists to be honored in Fargo

Pop pieces, like Kinsley Martens' Gobstopper wrapper, bottom right, allow her to work with big, vibrant colors, create characters and generally work with life, excitement and 'full color emotion.'
Wahpeton Middle School artists to be honored in Fargo

A clay box by Amarya Bird.


Tags