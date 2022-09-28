“Ready?” a Wahpeton Middle School sixth grader asked his classmate shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Harry Stern Airport. There was the slightest of pauses, followed by, “Neither am I.”

Wahpeton Middle School sixth graders reach new heights
Buy Now

A fun time in the air, more than they expected, was shared by classmates Carter Brantl, 11, Trevan Karlgaard, 12, and Aiden Henningsen, 11. They especially enjoyed the sensation of taking a turn.

Nearly 80 sixth graders became “Young Eagles” Wednesday, receiving a free flying lesson. Young Eagles is made possible through the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Interstate Airport Authority and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1174, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Wahpeton Middle School sixth graders reach new heights
Buy Now

Since 1992, the Young Eagles program has made it possible for more than 2 million youth between ages 8-17 to receive introductory flights. More information is available at www.eaa.org.


Tags

Load comments