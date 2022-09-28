Wahpeton Middle School sixth graders reach new heights

Wahpeton Middle School sixth graders Presley Wiebusch, 11, Makala Liddle, 12, and Kyera Loll, 11, had much fun with their flying lesson Wednesday, Sept. 28. From takeoff to landing, it was a delight. They especially enjoyed looking down on the Twin Towns Area.
'It’s one of my favorite days of the year,' Rachel Line said. 'Many of them are so nervous to go up and then, after they’ve landed, they say, ‘That was the best thing ever.’ It’s just so neat and a great opportunity for many of these kids.'
“Ready?” a Wahpeton Middle School sixth grader asked his classmate shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Harry Stern Airport. There was the slightest of pauses, followed by, “Neither am I.”
Nearly 80 sixth graders became “Young Eagles” Wednesday, receiving a free flying lesson. Young Eagles is made possible through the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Interstate Airport Authority and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1174, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“They’re all very excited to go up in the air,” said Rachel Line, a sixth grade reading and social studies teacher who joined with pilot Robert Gray to lead this year’s Young Eagles event. “Robert came, showed us diagrams of what the plane looks like, what the equipment does and how flight works. Some of the kids got to practice with simulators in front of everybody.”
