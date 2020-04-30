Wahpeton monitoring revenue, preparing for improvements

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it has yet to make a noticeable impact on the city of Wahpeton’s revenue.
City revenues are benchmarking well for the first quarter of 2020, Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. The 2020 budget prior to fund transfers is $11,069,933.
“Approximately 23 percent, or $2,575,460, of our annual revenue, is funded by property taxes and special assessments,” Huwe said.
Wahpeton ended March 2020 having received 90 percent of property taxes levied and 79 percent of special assessments. Both numbers were within 2 percent of the amount received at March 31, 2019.
“Sales tax related funds are budgeted at $2,449,988 for 2020, with the first quarter results benchmarked at $689,605,” Huwe said. “This is slightly ahead of the $612,497 projected revenue for the first three months of the year.”
Currently, there is a lag of 60-75 days in sales tax-related revenues.
“The economic impact of COVID-19 related closings may not be reflected in local sales tax collections until June or July,” Huwe said.
Joe Morrissette, director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget, participated in an April 17 conference call with the state League of Cities. The two variables currently affecting state revenue, Morrissette said, are the price of oil and sales tax collections.
“The impacts of the decline in oil prices have very little lag time while the impacts in sales tax declines will take longer to assess,” Huwe said. “Unfortunately, he said cities need to be prepared for declining revenues from the state. How much less and when is not known yet.”
Wahpeton’s 2020 budget includes $1,075,746 from state sales tax and fuel tax collections. The city has received $466,652, or 43 percent, of these revenues through Monday, April 27.
Revenue from the state has a large impact on the city’s general fund. We will be watching this closely and make changes as necessary,” Huwe said.
The North Dakota State Treasurer’s Office has illustrated the revenue allocations of oil and gas gross production tax distributions as of April 2020. It indicates amounts allocated, amounts remaining and amounts intended to come from “Prairie Dog” funds.
“Wahpeton’s restaurant tax and lodging tax fund revenues are expected to be significantly impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Huwe said. “We target fund balance reserves based on the financial commitments of each fund. We will monitor the fund balances to ensure continuity in essential operations and make adjustments as needed.”
Adoption of Wahpeton’s next Capital Improvements Plan is expected to occur on Monday, May 18.
“We are making progress in the prioritization of projects, timing of construction and coordination of financing. The uncertainty in state revenues, local sales tax collections and probable delay in the anticipated Prairie Dog Funding will impact the timing of projects but cannot yet be determined to what extent,” Huwe said.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4. Attending the meeting via telephone is possible by calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001.
