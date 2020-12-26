Wahpeton mulling over possible urban deer hunt

Will Wahpeton have an urban deer hunt? City leaders have until April 1, 2021 to present a decision to North Dakota Game and Fish.
Public comment has been received, and more is welcome, but research is also going on. Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, giving an update on the discussions at a recent council meeting, said Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer has been looking into the possible event.
“Director Beyer provided an overview of existing rules and regulations for the cities of Minot, Bismarck and Fargo,” Bohn said. “What needs to be discussed includes what would be eligible, the number of of permits issued and how to maintain safety.”
Earlier in December, the Wahpeton Park Board gave its approval to the concept of the urban deer hunt. Outdoors officials have said any event would be handled responsibly.
“I don’t want to see every deer harvested,” Beyer said. “I saw three of them (recently) and I hope I see them once in a while, too.”
Beyer spoke to several individuals as part of his preliminary research, which was shared with the Wahpeton City Council and Wahpeton Park Board. Comments, most of which were classified by types of individuals rather than names of individuals, vary from opposition to support.
“One of the things that has become obvious over the years is that these situations work best when city property exists for people to hunt on,” said Jeb Williams, North Dakota Game and Fish. “If that exists, the process becomes very easy and very effective.”
An individual who replied by email said they guessed an archery hunt would be alright, but indicated they likely wouldn’t personally participate.
“No. We enjoy seeing the deer,” a gardener wrote. “The little bit they eat is nothing. There is more theft from locals than what the deer cause. No!!”
Another gardener, however, said they were absolutely in favor of the hunt.
“They (deer) have all of God’s green earth to roam. It would be nice if they didn’t roam into my garden,” the individual wrote.
Several comments included accounts of damages attributed to deer. For example, deer were stated as eating $2,000 worth of new trees for the Bois de Sioux Golf Course and multiple crops.
“I am concerned about the deer eating and damaging the fruit trees (in Wahpeton’s south side),” an individual wrote. “They especially like pear trees. (I am) favorable to an urban bow hunting season for deer as they have outgrown desired balance. Deer love our garden.”
For the time being, some see potential in a hunt and some do not.
The Wahpeton Park Board is scheduled to next meet at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
