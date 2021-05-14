Musicians and their director shared memories and praise between songs Monday, May 10 at Wahpeton High School.
The high school auditorium held Wahpeton’s last instrumental concerts of 2020-2021. Performers included the district’s sixth grade, combination seventh and eighth grade, high school jazz and high school bands.
“It really is a joy to be working with your kids, your grandchildren, your neighbors,” High School Band Director Tammy Goerger said. “I really love my job. I’m grateful to teach these students, share my passion with them and for us to share our passion with you.”
Several musicians were honored last Monday. In addition to full recognition for recent successful competitions, there was the Louis Armstrong Award, given to high school senior Jacob Bartels for his leadership as a jazz band member. McKade Picken received the Olson Award, sponsored by Sandy and Ed Olson.
Senior Jazmine Hill received two honors, the Dietz Award and the Sousa Award. The Sousa Award, which Goerger won in her youth, was presented to Hill by Ruth Quamme. Quamme represented the award sponsors, the Wahpeton American Legion Hafner-Miller-Ross Post No. 20.
“(The Sousa) is given to an exceptional band student and an awesome leader,” Goerger said.
Goerger, who recognized her students’ success, was praised for her own leadership.
“She has taught us so much and not just about music,” senior Kiah Klein said.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ final choir concerts of 2020-2021 will be held Monday, May 17. The freshman and concert choirs’ performances begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the chamber choir at 7:30 p.m.
“There are a limited number of tickets available free of charge to the public, but they need to be picked up at the high school,” Choir Director Amber Kavie said.
Tickets can be picked up between 1-4 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Wahpeton High School. If the hours don’t work for individuals, contact Kavie at amber.kavie@k12.nd.us to reserve a ticket.
“The concerts will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person,” Kavie said.
Wahpeton Middle School’s treble, baritone and honor choirs, led by Choir Director Jessica Stoppleworth, are scheduled to perform Thursday, May 20.
Shortly after last Monday’s concert, some Wahpeton High School students took part in a leadership and community involvement project. On Wednesday, May 12, they served lunch to local law enforcement.
“I think it’s awesome that we got to do this,” Abby Bruechert said.
Bruechert, a sophomore, served alongside seniors Seth Hoglund, Cade Mauch and Chloe Rubish. Goerger also served alongside the students.
“These guys don’t exactly have the easiest job in the world, so when we can give back to them, I think we have to,” Mauch said.
Wahpeton High School will hold graduation at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30. The ceremony will be in the school. As of Friday, May 14, there are no restrictions or precautions in place for the event.
