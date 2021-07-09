Wahpeton native wins Pulitzer Prize in fiction

Esteemed author and Wahpeton native Louise Erdrich won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in fiction for her novel, “The Night Watchman,” adding another accolade to a growing list of prestigious awards.
Based on her own grandfather’s life, the book follows a community bent on stopping the U.S. Congress from abolishing, disbanding and relocating Native American tribes under the 1953 Indian Termination Act.
Erdrich, who previously won the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, graduated from Wahpeton High School. She and her family — including her sisters Lise, Heid E. and Angela, along with mother Rita — have contributed greatly to the community’s art scene, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said.
Beyer was a close friend of Louise Erdrich’s late father, Ralph Erdrich Sr. They are a family of extraordinary writers, Beyer said, and a Pulitzer Prize win is a beacon of hope and inspiration for area youth.
“It shows that young children with dreams and visions of what they can do someday can come true,” Beyer said. “I think it just sets a splendid example for young people about aspirations and how anything can be possible.”
Daily News caught up with Erdrich about her win.
Can you tell me about the moment you found out you won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction?
When a friend called to tell me, I was working in a hot attic. Maybe it was the heat, but I couldn’t really react. A lot of writers follow the Pulitzer announcements, but I didn’t know about this live stream. So it was a shock and I didn’t believe it until my daughter came charging up the stairs. The first thing I did was call my mother, Rita. The book that won, “The Night Watchman,” is about her father, Patrick Gourneau. My brother Louis answered the phone. I said, ‘Hey Lou, please tell Mom that Grandpa won a Pulitzer.’
You are an acclaimed author, and have won many awards for other works of fiction. What made “The Night Watchman” especially strong?
I don’t know if this was the best book I’ve ever written, but it was the most affectionate book I’ve written. My grandfather was a kind, witty, intelligent man devoted to his family. He was a shrewd politician but he didn’t take advantage of people. He worked across political lines by making friends. I wanted to portray that kind of person. I’m glad it was this book that received the award because it was meaningful to my family. Also, I couldn’t have written it when I was younger. I have more patience now.
What inspired you to write the novel, and how long did it take you to write it?
My grandfather’s letters inspired me to write this book. They were written to my parents from 1953-1955 when they lived in Wahpeton. My sister, Lise, is the real historian, but as I was born in 1954, my mother let me keep those letters and they have always meant a great deal to me. Not until perhaps 2017 did I read the letters along with the timeline of Termination (a Congressional bill that sought to end all treaties). Treaties with Native Americans are nation-to-nation laws enshrined in the U.S. Constitution as primary laws of our country. They were always written with the stipulation that the lands would belong to Native people “as long as the grass grows and the rivers flow.” The Turtle Mountain reservation was one of the first five tribal nations on the list to be terminated. My grandfather saw this would be a disaster. As he said, “this was the worst thing for Indians to come down the pike.” From the letters I could see how he fought Termination, working as a night watchman and having meetings all day — sometimes he was sleeping only 12 hours a week.
Do you have a favorite part of the book, or a favorite line?
My favorite line was about the other main character in the book, Patrice, or Pixie. “She did things perfectly when enraged.” That’s kind of how I am. Dang. Once I wrote the line I felt like I knew Pixie. Every time I wrote about her, she took over the book.
How would you describe your writing process?
My process is simple — I pretend I’m somebody else. Beyond that, I require a lot of coffee.
What advice would you have for a young writer?
Seriously, think twice. This is not a secure profession. But if you can’t live without writing, then go after it with all your heart.
Tell me about the significance of being a multi-award winning Native American author and poet from rural North Dakota.
I guess it is sort of like having a jacket made of tickets. I keep the jacket in the closet and tear off a ticket when somebody else needs one, or when I do. But I don’t wear the jacket because it looks ridiculous. That said, I absolutely appreciate these honors and awards. I’ve been on committees that bestow awards and it is difficult to make these decisions. So I do feel grateful!
What do you hope to accomplish through your work, if anything?
First of all, I like to entertain myself, so I’m always trying to do that by writing something that intrigues me or, better, makes me laugh. Secondly, I like to entertain other people. We all need something to get us out of our daily reality — it gets same-old same-old sometimes. Third, I’d like it if people stopped thinking that the United States somehow “gave” reservations to Indians, or Native Americans. Fact: it was the other way around.
Anything else you’d like to add?
My father, Ralph Erdrich Sr., was my main literary influence. Also, I really loved growing up in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, and I love coming home all the time. But as long as you asked, I would like to say this. A leafy canopy of mature trees is the only way to keep a city cool and people healthy. Please, dear Wahpeton, keep every single old tree you have left. Hotter days are coming. I love you!
