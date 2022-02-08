Wahpeton offering grants for old trees removal, replacement

Wahpeton has been reminded of the deteriorating condition of trees in certain areas of town, Mayor Steve Dale said Monday, Feb. 7.
Dale, giving the Mayor’s Minute Update at a Wahpeton City Council meeting, cited multiple high wind events in 2019 and 2020. They resulted in what he called many downed trees and tree limbs.
“In an effort to improve the quality and condition of the boulevard tree inventory, the Forestry Committee decided to apply to the state for potential funding,” Dale said. “The city recently received two $10,000 grants from the North Dakota Forest Service.”
Grant funding will be used to buy down a qualified individual applicant’s costs in the removal of boulevard trees and the planting of new trees.
“Backyard trees or trees on private property would not qualify for this program. The boulevard tree removal grant funding will be used to focus on diseased and dangerous trees,” Dale said.
Priority will be given to ash, elm and box elder trees. Removal of trees for cosmetic purposes will not be eligible.
Wahpeton will coordinate the efforts of a single tree-cutting contractor, Dale said. The contractor will be responsible for cutting trees, cleaning up, grinding stumps, placing black dirt and placing grass seed.
“The grant funding for removals would be used to pay for 50 percent of the cost up to $500,” Dale said.
Priority for the boulevard tree replacement grants will go to residents who have had dangerous or diseased trees removed recently, council members learned. The next priority will go to other barren boulevards.
“The grant funding for replacements would be used to pay for 50 percent of the cost up to $200,” Dale said.
Residents will be able to select any type of replacement tree from a list of approved types. The final decision on the type of tree and its location on the boulevard will be determined by the city of Wahpeton.
“Overhead and underground infrastructure will determine the best locations and variety,” Dale said. “The city will coordinate with a single company to plant, stake and water trees the first time when planting. The homeowner will then be responsible for ongoing care and maintenance.”
The deadline for applying for a removal grant is April 1. The deadline for applying for a planting grant is May 1. More information is available by typing “forestry” at www.wahpeton.com or by contacting Community Development Director Chris DeVries or Mayor Dale.
