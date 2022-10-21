Wahpeton officer alleges racism from Richland sheriff candidate

Jordan Buffet, a Black man, said two Richland County Sheriff’s Office employees used racist language to describe him. The first is a now-former employee who Buffet declined to name. The second is Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl. Buffet is currently a part-time employee of the Wahpeton Police Department.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Editor’s Notes: Richland County, North Dakota, voters will elect a sheriff in just over two weeks. Whether Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl or Deputy Jason Weber should lead the sheriff’s office for the next four years has been publicly questioned, sometimes by the candidates’ opponents themselves. There is also increased attention on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s operations. This is the first in a series of articles on the Richland County Sheriff candidates and the sheriff’s office itself. Also, in recognition of Associated Press style, “Black” as a race is capitalized.

Ape. Gorilla. “Gorilla Tom,” believed to be derived from “Uncle Tom.” “Toby,” possibly in reference to “Roots.” “The Grape Ape.” “Porch monkey.” An orangutan’s brother.



