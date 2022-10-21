Wahpeton officer alleges racism from Richland sheriff candidate

Jordan Buffet, a Black man, said two Richland County Sheriff’s Office employees used racist language to describe him. The first is a now-former employee who Buffet declined to name. The second is Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl. Buffet is currently a part-time employee of the Wahpeton Police Department.
Editor’s Notes: Richland County, North Dakota, voters will elect a sheriff in just over two weeks. Whether Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl or Deputy Jason Weber should lead the sheriff’s office for the next four years has been publicly questioned, sometimes by the candidates’ opponents themselves. There is also increased attention on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s operations. This is the first in a series of articles on the Richland County Sheriff candidates and the sheriff’s office itself. Also, in recognition of Associated Press style, “Black” as a race is capitalized.
Ape. Gorilla. “Gorilla Tom,” believed to be derived from “Uncle Tom.” “Toby,” possibly in reference to “Roots.” “The Grape Ape.” “Porch monkey.” An orangutan’s brother.
Jordan Buffet, a Black man, said two Richland County Sheriff’s Office employees used racist language to describe him. The first is a now-former employee who Buffet declined to name. The second is Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl.
Buffet is currently a part-time employee of the Wahpeton Police Department. His career in law enforcement includes seven years with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, followed by time with the North Dakota State College of Science Police, Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force and Wahpeton Police Department.
Buffet said both the “porch monkey” and orangutan incidents happened early in his time with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which lasted from 2008-2015. According to Buffet, Ruhl discouraged him from filing a formal complaint about the incidents.
“He said it would be bad for me to do that because that would label me (as) someone who was going to make formal complaints about racial issues and that would follow me around for the rest of my career. (That) is horrible advice to give anybody, because that’s not true. You can’t retaliate against somebody for reporting something like that,” Buffet said.
Buffet, whose mother is white, regrets not sticking up for himself. He said he did not contact retiring Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky about any instance of personally offensive language.
“I was afraid,” he said. “I was afraid that they were going to try to ostracize me from law enforcement if I were to make too much of a stink. I wanted to be a cop more than I wanted to try to right whatever wrong was being committed to me. I kind of ate it. Looking back, I shouldn’t have done that.”
While Buffet said the offensive language was not said aggressively, it still had a harmful effect.
“I think (Ruhl) thinks that it’s okay for him to talk to people however he thinks it’s okay,” Buffet said.
Buffet was interviewed by Daily News on Thursday, Oct. 20, a week-and-a-half after former Wahpeton police officer Dustin Hill publicly asked Ruhl about allegedly making offensive comments. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Ruhl visited Daily News to respond to comments made in Hankinson, North Dakota by Jason Weber. Ruhl and Weber are each running for a four-year term as Richland County Sheriff and some of their thoughts on the state of the sheriff’s office will be used in a future article.
On Oct. 12, Ruhl was asked about allegedly making racist comments. His verbatim response is as follows:
“I don’t know where that came from,” Ruhl said. “You know, to be honest with you, I know they have … uh, a colored person on the police department. I’ve never talked to him. To be honest with you, I don’t know his name. But that’s neither here nor there.
“The previous one that was in the SEMCA unit, there were jokes made back and forth, like the ‘white boy’ stuff and I call you Bob or Joe or whatever. But there’s been no racial slurs. None.
“I mean, I work very closely with Native Americans all the time. Weekly. There’s never been a racial issue. I don’t know where retired Officer Hill got that. It was upsetting.”
According to Buffet, Ruhl has also used derogatory language for Native Americans, specifically the term “buffalos.”
“I think that’s his thing for races. He attaches an animal with them,” Buffet said.
The world has changed since he began his law enforcement career, Buffet said. More than a decade ago, if someone suggested a lawsuit over what he alleges, they would never work again. Buffet said he is not pursuing any sort of federal lawsuit, but is not sure if he will pursue a state lawsuit.
During his visit to Daily News, Ruhl said he wanted to set the record straight without throwing mud.
“I’ve been in my current chief deputy (role) for 18 years,” Ruhl said. “So, in that given time, the sheriff has not had any complaints against me.”
That is a weak defense according to Buffet.
“The sheriff, when I was around, was not around a lot,” Buffet said. “I don’t know if that’s changed now, if he’s around now, if he’s more available, but before — I think he would answer his phone, but I never did reach out to him. Gary’s been running the department for the last few years.”
The start of Buffet’s time with the Wahpeton Police Department coincided with the department’s final months in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. Since Jan. 1, 2017, the police department has been based at its current office.
Outgoing Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson and Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper are among the white law enforcement officials appalled by what Buffet described, he said. Thorsteinson, Buffet said, was disappointed that Buffet only recently revealed his situation.
“He would have tried to protect me any way that he could,” Buffet said.
Buffet said his coming forward about offensive language is not politically motived. He acknowledges being a former employee of Weber’s through SEMCA. He also knows that Daily News is presenting his story within the context of an election.
“I’ve known Jason for less time than I’ve known Gary,” Buffet said. “Both of them have been my boss, per se, over the course of my career. But I don’t have any tie to Jason. That’s who I’m going to vote for, but that doesn’t have anything to do with why I’m here.
“I don’t care who wins sheriff, as long as Gary doesn’t win, if that makes sense. He doesn’t deserve that position in my mind. If he steps down and they want to put someone else up there and they win, I don’t care. But as long as he’s not the person who wins. And that’s just more my personal feeling on who he is as a person, not a political thing.”
Next: The state of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Following: Jason Weber’s sheriff campaign and job performance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.