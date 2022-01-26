Wahpeton, park board expected to partner on Homestead Park

A joint powers agreement between the city of Wahpeton and the city park board is expected to be completed and approved in the near future.
The agreement concerns the operations and maintenance of a planned park within the proposed Homestead Addition residential and commercial development along the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton. No action was taken on the agreement when the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee met Tuesday, Jan. 25.
City staff, members of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation, Wahpeton Park Board members, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation staff, members of the public works committee and employees of Lowry Engineering met Tuesday, Jan. 18 to discuss the operation and maintenance of a large stormwater holding pond and adjacent park, Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski wrote. No indication was given that a quorum, or having enough group members present for the meeting to be considered official business, was reached with any of the above groups.
“It was decided to have the city own the property (and to) have a joint powers agreement with the park board to define who takes responsibility for what,” Miranowski wrote.
Also under discussion was what roles Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and Wahpeton Public Works would fill. According to information at the public works committee meeting, the parks department is expected to take care of the park while the public works department would take care of the pond and mowing.
“The parks department would put in and take out fishing docks and manage the fishing,” Miranowski wrote. “The pond would be stocked with fish from North Dakota (Game and Fish).”
Homestead’s park is expected to be included in the center of the development’s northern end, which would be zoned for commercial and residential use. In addition to the fishing pond and piers, the park would include a playground and multi-use path.
City Attorney Brittany Hatting was directed at the public works committee meeting to draft an agreement that would be formally presented and agreed upon by the involved parties.
Tuesday’s meeting was expected to be the only one held during the week of Monday, Jan. 24 by a Wahpeton City Council subcommittee. A scheduled Monday meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee was canceled four days prior due to a lack of new referral items and a need for additional information on previous agenda items.
Citizens are reminded that city council subcommittees regularly meet at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth weeks that begin on Monday of the month in the Wahpeton City Hall Conference Room. The finance committee meets on Mondays and the public works committee meets on Tuesdays, barring pre-announced scheduling changes.
Committee Chairwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward councilwoman, attended Tuesday’s meeting by conference call. Committee member Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward councilman, was absent.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Wahpeton City Hall.
