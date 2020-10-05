Wahpeton Parks and Recreation is reaping the benefits of partnerships with North Dakota State College of Science.
Chahinkapa Park’s softball fields have been active sites, Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. NDSCS students are either completing or continuing their work.
“The field was in rough shape,” Associate Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology Professor Jeff Jelinek said about softball field No. 1. “The park district tilled it all and then we came up with a perfect 3D model on a computer, just like we would for any project in our industry.”
Jelinek and his crew of eight students set out to level softball field No. 1. Because of a partnership with SITECH Dakotas, a division of Butler Machinery, the students used professional quality equipment.
“We moved the dirt to get things level so that the field will drain correctly. We’re completing this project after nearly two weeks,” Jelinek said.
Dylan Pearson, a second year student from Breckenridge, Minnesota, was leveling the field when Daily News visited. Students agree that having real world experience has been worthwhile.
“I like it a lot. It’s nice to go outside and do a real project,” Andrew Johnson said.
The idea of learning while also helping the community appeals to Gabe Bartunek. It’s a quality Associate Building Construction and Construction Management Technology Professor Bryan Wolfgram hopes to pass along to his students, too.
“We want to teach them that they can go back to their hometowns, do something to benefit their communities and give back to where they live,” Wolfgram said.
NDSCS’ construction students are nearing the end of eight weeks working on concrete. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, they’ll be building an addition to the softball field’s concessions building, as well as renovating a storage building.
“These students have done many projects over the years, whether with the Red Door Art Gallery, zoo, park shelters and sidewalks,” Beyer said.
In addition to working at the softball field, the construction students will also be putting in platforms at the Chahinkapa Park Sculpture Garden. Jelinek and his team are also keeping busy. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, they’ll start a surveying project at Chahinkapa Zoo.
“We’ve been teaching this for six years,” Jelinek said. “Until now, we haven’t had a good place for students to try out what they’ve learned and see how it works.”
Jelinek expects that his students will be working on one field a year for at least the next six years.
“Whatever field they think is worse, we’ll do next year,” he said.
Park Superintendent Brad Edwardson said partnerships between NDSCS and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation are mutually beneficial.
“They help us out with our projects and get the firsthand work experience. It’s a big help for the parks for sure,” Edwardson said.
It’s also a big help for athletes.
“We wanted to make sure the fields were safe to play on,” Edwardson said. “The athletes can run without risks of tripping or stepping in holes.”
