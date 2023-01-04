Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson, center, takes his oath of office as wife Dana watches. Also pictured, clockwise from left, are Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, Wahpeton Deputy Chief Tim Appell and wife Angie, former Mayor Steve Dale and Sergeant Craig Cory.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Five members of the Wahpeton Police Department were officially promoted Tuesday, Jan. 3 at City Hall. Each member took his or her oath during a city council meeting.

Police Chief Matthew Anderson was followed by Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Sergeant Brittany Canton, Sergeant Rick Teberg and Detective Christopher Huard. The event was praised by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht.

Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in
Buy Now

Wahpeton Deputy Chief Tim Appell, left, joined his colleagues in exchanging handshakes with the Wahpeton City Council after being sworn in. Appell is seen after having greeted Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger.
Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in

Sergeant Brittany Canton and Mayor Brett Lambrecht, seen as she finished taking her oath. Also pictured is Damon DeVillers, Interstate Engineering.
Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in

Sergeant Rick Teberg received his badge from wife Janet.
Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in

Detective Christopher Huard, having finished greeting 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz (obscured) and Mayor Brett Lambrecht, shakes hands with 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn.


Tags