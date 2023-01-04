Wahpeton police chief, deputy chief, sergeants, detective sworn in

Five members of the Wahpeton Police Department were officially promoted Tuesday, Jan. 3 at City Hall. Each member took his or her oath during a city council meeting.
Police Chief Matthew Anderson was followed by Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Sergeant Brittany Canton, Sergeant Rick Teberg and Detective Christopher Huard. The event was praised by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht.
“Officers, on behalf of our council, I want to thank you for the work you do in keeping our city protected and the time you put in,” Lambrecht said. “I also want to recognize the family that support you, the backbone of your occupation.”
Wahpeton’s tradition of making each new and promoted officer’s badge pinning memorable continued. Anderson received his badge from wife Dana. Appell received his from wife Angie. Canton received hers from husband Jesse. Teberg received his from wife Janet. Huard received his from colleague Sergeant Craig Cory, with Cory’s wife Allie also present.
Assistant City Attorney Will Budke gave the oaths, which were each followed by congratulations and handshakes from attending Wahpeton council members. Several police officers and supporters also attended the ceremony.
Sock Tree totals revealed
Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, will receive 1,759 pairs of undergarments, including 194 pairs of underwear. Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken proudly announced the final results of the sixth annual Sock Tree.
Since 2017, library patrons and visitors have annual given new socks and now new underwear for all ages and sizes. While the 1,759 pairs of undergarments donated over the most recent holiday season did not surpass the 2,009 pairs of socks donated in 2021, they are enough to bring the cumulative total of socks to 6,529 pairs.
“It’s great to measure the importance of this program each and every year since its inception,” Bakken said. “We want to thank the members of our community who have donated this year and every year since it started.”
“It just keeps growing and is exciting every year,” Lambrecht said.
“It took me four hours for the final count,” Bakken said.
Fisher elected to SVEDA board
With a 5-1 vote, local business co-owner and property owner Amanda Fisher was approved as one of Wahpeton’s representatives on the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board. Lambrecht, acting for absent Community Development Director Chris DeVries, brought Fisher’s nomination before the council.
Fisher was recommended by Justin Neppl, SVEDA’s executive director, Lambrecht said. The nomination was questioned by former Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale from the audience and current 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz from the dais. Both asked if Fisher, a resident of Fairmount, North Dakota, should represent the city of Wahpeton.
Lambrecht said he spoke with Neppl and that SVEDA’s bylaws do not specifically state that a representative must be a resident. Fisher also owns property in Wahpeton and there is precedent with members of similar non-council groups, according to Lambrecht.
SVEDA has an eight-member board, with two representatives each for the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“When we talk about ‘Southern Valley,’ are we not talking about two counties more than two cities?” Councilman at large Kelly McNary asked.
Also of note
The council heard concerns from Hollie Rivers, a Wahpeton resident who rents an apartment, about tenants’ rights. This topic will be explored in an upcoming separate article.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II were both absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
McNary concluded the Jan. 3 meeting by praising Wahpeton Public Works’ response to recent snow events.
“Our streets are a lot easier to get around than a lot of other cities’, no doubt about that,” he said. “The main drag looks like it doesn’t even have any snow on it. Thank you for that.”