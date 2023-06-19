Wahpeton police chief receives Patriot Award for hiring veterans

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson, second from left, was recognized Monday for his Patriot Award-winning commitment to hiring active and veteran U.S. military members. From left, with U.S. Army rankings first when applicable, are Sergeant Gage Miller, the Wahpeton police’s K-9 officer, Chief Anderson, 1st Lieutenant Michael Erickson, a Wahpeton officer, Staff Sergeant Christoper Huard, a Wahpeton detective, and Specialist Jonathan Kaatz, a Wahpeton officer. Not pictured: Staff Sergeant Anthony Gallegos, a Wahpeton officer.
Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson was recognized Monday, June 19 for his commitment to hiring active and veteran U.S. military members. Because of this, Anderson has earned the Patriot Award.
Anderson received his thanks in a ceremony hosted by Gage Miller, who is both a U.S. Army sergeant and the Wahpeton police’s K-9 officer. Event guests also included, with Army rankings first, 1st Lieutenant Michael Erickson, a Wahpeton officer, Staff Sergeant Christopher Huard, a Wahpeton detective, and Specialist Jonathan Kaatz, a Wahpeton officer. Staff Sergeant Anthony Gallegos is also a member of the Wahpeton Police Department.
“It is quite the honor to work with all of these gentlemen. It’s an honor to be recognized and given this award. Our employees are our peers, our friends and our family. I couldn’t be more proud of all these guys who have served or are serving. We’ll continue to support them as best as we can, as an employer and as coworkers,” Anderson said.
Anderson and the Wahpeton Police Department will formally receive the Patriot Award next month in Fargo.
“I’ve appreciated your employing veterans and recognizing our strengths and what we can do for our community,” Miller said to Anderson. “I think you’ve always done a good job of letting us know that you appreciate us.”
Erickson said it is excellent to have a police department that supports the hardship that comes from being both an active military member and a civilian with a career.
“It’s working around a family, employer and military service,” Erickson said. “That’s a lot to take in. We know that it’s a hardship when we’re gone and we know it puts a hardship on all of our coworkers. It’s nice to be appreciated and have that support.”