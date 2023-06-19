Wahpeton police chief receives Patriot Award for hiring veterans

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson, second from left, was recognized Monday for his Patriot Award-winning commitment to hiring active and veteran U.S. military members. From left, with U.S. Army rankings first when applicable, are Sergeant Gage Miller, the Wahpeton police’s K-9 officer, Chief Anderson, 1st Lieutenant Michael Erickson, a Wahpeton officer, Staff Sergeant Christoper Huard, a Wahpeton detective, and Specialist Jonathan Kaatz, a Wahpeton officer. Not pictured: Staff Sergeant Anthony Gallegos, a Wahpeton officer.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson was recognized Monday, June 19 for his commitment to hiring active and veteran U.S. military members. Because of this, Anderson has earned the Patriot Award.

Anderson received his thanks in a ceremony hosted by Gage Miller, who is both a U.S. Army sergeant and the Wahpeton police’s K-9 officer. Event guests also included, with Army rankings first, 1st Lieutenant Michael Erickson, a Wahpeton officer, Staff Sergeant Christopher Huard, a Wahpeton detective, and Specialist Jonathan Kaatz, a Wahpeton officer. Staff Sergeant Anthony Gallegos is also a member of the Wahpeton Police Department.



