Wahpeton police, high school not tolerating toy gun danger

“You can’t go around shooting at people,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said Monday, May 2.
Thorsteinson’s reminder of a basic fact came in the wake of Wahpeton Public Schools and the Wahpeton Police Department declaring zero tolerance for youth being in possession and/or firing “Splatball” and/or “SplatRBall” toy guns while on school grounds including parking lots.
In an April 27 email sent to parents, Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said it was brought to his attention on April 26 that high school students had brought toy guns to school. The items were being used to shoot other students on school property.
“We immediately took the opportunity to announce to students that anybody that had one of these (or any other toy or real gun) on school grounds in the future would be suspended. We wanted to send the message that we would have zero tolerance for these items on our campus,” wrote Clooten, who was contacted Monday for additional comment but had not responded as of press time.
It was Clooten’s hope, he wrote, that the no tolerance announcement would end any commotion. It did not.
“Today, April 27, we are now dealing with students telling other students that they have ‘hit lists’ of kids that they are going to ‘hunt down’ and shoot with their splatball guns,” Clooten wrote. “Obviously, the connotation of hit lists and hunting down students is concerning at the very least. I reached out to Wahpeton Police Department and they too have been dealing with an increased amount of calls and complaints surrounding behaviors relating to these guns.”
SplatRBall’s website includes a front page warning to not take their “blasters” to any school or federal properties, aim at or blast people or animals or brandish or paint any blaster to look like a firearm. Splatball is the name of an indoor paintball center in Minneapolis.
Thorsteinson reminds the public that any fired projectile is capable of causing direct or indirect harm. Law enforcement has been responding to a national rise in toy gun-related incidents. One event, Thorsteinson said, involved a car crash and two distracted drivers.
“Kids lose perspective,” Thorsteinson said. “They need to remember that it is against our local law to use anything like that, which shoots projectiles, out in public. You can do it in the proper setting, with the proper gear, but doing it in our city and our parks is not allowed.”
Thorsteinson confirmed that charges in SplatRBall-related incidents may range from disorderly conduct to simple and aggravated assault.
“If you cause great bodily injury, you’re going to be charged with aggravated assault,” Thorsteinson said. “There is a real potential here for serious injuries.”
Thorsteinson also shared law enforcement’s concerns with realistic-looking toy guns, whether by design or modification.
“It’s asking a lot for our citizens and our police officers, to quickly determine what is and is not a toy,” he said.
Clooten is calling for conversation between parents and youth.
“Help them to understand that putting someone on a hit list is not ok,” he wrote. “Please assist in putting an end to this as soon as possible.”
Additional comments and questions can be shared by calling 701-642-2604.
