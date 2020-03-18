The Wahpeton Police Department is currently investigating a series of recently reported residential burglaries or attempted burglaries. In the past month, at least five different homes were reported as being entered in while the owners were not home, Chief Scott Thorsteinson confirmed. A majority of the reports were made within the last 1-3 weeks.
Earlier in the month, the department was investigating at least three thefts from apartment building garages. Residents are reminded that if they have information on burglaries or attempted burglaries, they should contact the Wahpeton Police Department at 701-642-7722. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
