Wahpeton Police ready to bring back K-9 officers

Every dog has his or her day and if the Wahpeton Police Department has its way, one canine will be promoted to a K-9 officer.
Over the years, the K-9 program has been successful in the police department’s location of illegal drugs, collection of evidence and assistance in locating missing persons. The department considers K-9 officers, as well as utilizing the officers and welcoming new team members, to be an invaluable idea.
Donations are needed, however. The cost of restarting the K-9 program is estimated to be between $20,000-$25,000. Any donations can be mailed to the Wahpeton Police Department, 920 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075. Checks must be made out to the Wahpeton Police Department.
“Historically, the city of Wahpeton has had a number of K-9s that have served our well-loved community and proven their worth among the citizens and the Wahpeton Police Department,” said Officer Gage Miller, who will be trained to handle the K-9. “At this time, we are asking for your help in funding the purchase of a K-9, training for the K-9 as well as its handler and all necessary equipment to be operational.”
The Wahpeton Police Department is eager to restart the K-9 program and in informing the public of numerous ways a K-9 officer can be used.
“Not only can we reduce drugs in our local schools, but we can also keep them out. An added benefit comes from having contact with the children in our community who will build a relationship with law enforcement,” the department stated.
The K-9’s training will include being able to detect illegal narcotic odors. This will help officers locate hidden drugs, arrest suspects and continue to keep illegal drugs off the streets. As well, the K-9 will be trained to search for individuals ranging from suspects traveling on foot to missing people of all ages.
“The K-9 can accomplish this even after hours have passed since the person went missing,” Miller said. “Our K-9 will also be able to detect human scent on evidence that is discarded by suspects during criminal activities. This can lead us to a suspect.”
Wahpeton’s police department is among the law enforcement agencies that considers a K-9 program a valuable part of the overall response to keeping citizens safe and providing positive influence in the schools.
“We appreciate any donation you can make for this effort to start our K9 program again,” the department stated.
Miller, who has been talking with potential supporters, is the contact person for the department-wide K-9 project. People with questions can ask for him by calling 701-642-7722 or email gmiller@wahpeton.com.
If all goes according to plan, the Wahpeton Police Department should have the K-9 program reestablished within a 12-24 month span. Miller said he plans to write some grants to assist in the fundraising process.
“When I got hired by the department, they said there was a chance of us starting up the program again. I took that as kind of a challenge, because I knew I wanted that position,” Miller said.
Acclaimed K-9s in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, have included the now-retired Gypsy, a Labrador-mix who came in first place for three consecutive years when K-9 teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wyoming were trained at Camp Ripley, Morrison County, Minnesota. Gypsy and local businessman Dustin Hill previously served on the Wahpeton Police Department.
Kino, a black Labrador who served alongside Officer Patrick Kirsch, Breckenridge Police Department, also received Top Dog honors in the early 2010s. Kino’s law enforcement contemporaries included Stryker, a Labrador-Rottweiler mix who also served with Hill, and Lady, a chocolate Labrador who served with Deputy Jerry Arneson, Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re hoping our citizens and other supporters in the area are willing to donate toward our cause,” Miller said.
