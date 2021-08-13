Wahpeton population grew by just over 3 percent since 2010

Wahpeton's population grew by 3.1 percent between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

 Daily News file photo

The U.S. Census Bureau released official population figures Thursday, Aug. 12. Here’s some numbers you should know:

8,007 — Wahpeton’s official population on April 1, 2020

3.1 percent — how much Wahpeton’s official population grew from April 1, 2010

241 — difference between Wahpeton’s official 2010 population (7,766 people) and official 2020 population (8,007 people)

241 divided by 7,766, then multiplied by 100 — the formula used to get the 3.1 percent growth figure, also used to measure county, state and national growth

5,000 or more — the cutoff for QuickFacts from census.gov; because of this, figures for Breckenridge, Minnesota (estimated population of 3,205 in 2019), Hankinson, North Dakota (estimated population of 997 in 2019) and other local communities were not available Thursday

16,529 — official Richland County, North Dakota, population on April 1, 2020

.1 percent — how much Richland County’s official population grew from April 1, 2010

208 — difference between Richland County’s official 2010 population (16,321 people) and official 2020 population (16,529 people)

779,094 — official North Dakota population on April 1, 2020

15.8 percent — how much North Dakota’s official population grew from April 1, 2010

106,503 — difference between North Dakota’s official 2010 population (672,591 people) and official 2020 population (779,094 people)

331,449,281 — official United States population on April 1, 2020

7.35 percent — how much the official U.S. population grew from April 1, 2010

22,703,743 — difference between the U.S.’ official 2010 population (308,745,538 people) and official 2020 population (331,449,281 people)

Tags

Load comments