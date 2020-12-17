Wahpeton prepares stormwater utility fee information

With a 4-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the city council approve information materials regarding a stormwater utility fee.
Materials include a letter to people who pay utility bills and a frequently asked questions sheet, the committee learned when it met Tuesday, Dec. 15. Both were prepared by Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn and Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski. If approved by council, the materials will be mailed out immediately.
As a public service, Daily News will answer some questions about the fee, managing stormwater and more. All of the information comes from the proposed letter and questions sheet. To learn more, contact Wahpeton Public Works at 701-642-6565.
How long has this project been in the works?
Wahpeton has been working on a stormwater utility since fall 2019. On Oct. 19, 2020, the city council approved Ordinance No. 1019, creating the utility.
What are the current operations like?
Right now, there are storm pipes, storm sewer manholes and catch basins, ponds, pumping stations and drainage ditches. The general fund has been responsible for paying for the system’s maintenance.
Why a stormwater utility fee?
The goal is to more equitably spread costs for all properties within the community which uses Wahpeton’s storm sewer system.
Who’s being charged?
Because the stormwater utility fee is a user fee, all properties regardless of ownership will share in the cost. Tax-exempt properties, including federal government buildings, schools, colleges and churches, are not exempt. Many of the buildings are major contributors of stormwater runoff because of the large amount of surfaces that don’t allow water to pass through, the city stated.
When will I start being charged?
Stormwater utility fees will be included on monthly utility bills beginning in January 2021.
Where did my fee come from?
Fees are based on impervious area and are charged on a per unit basis or the residential equivalent. The residential equivalent, used by more than 80 percent of all stormwater utilities, is calculated by dividing the total square feet of watertight surface by 3.849 square feet.
Why does stormwater need to be managed?
Impervious surfaces include parking lots, sidewalks and rooftops. They all prevent stormwater from soaking into the ground, resulting in the water entering the storm sewer system. Runoff picks up anything in its path and can create health and safety issues. It can be on an individual scale or on a wider scale, such as flooding, erosion and pollution.
Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward councilman, attended the meeting remotely. Residents can attend city meetings via telephone by calling 701-553-8600, then entering the code 19001.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at City Hall.
