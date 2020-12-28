With less than five days left of 2020, the city of Wahpeton is preparing for 2021, a year it hopes many will look forward to.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries shared with Daily News a few things he hopes will be back in the near future. Return dates are tentative, but optimism is definite.
“I think in 2021 we’ll be able to gather in groups, slowly but surely, as we have in the past,” DeVries said.
The Wahpeton Winter Wonderland, a weekend event revived in 2019 for the city’s sesquicentennial, is not likely to return for 2021. DeVries said he was hoping to have the next Wonderland celebration build off the momentum of 2019’s success, but it looks like winter 2021 will be too soon to be completely safe.
“I am looking forward to Blue Goose Days, as well as a regular Independence Day celebration with baseball and fireworks,” DeVries said. “Chalkfest took place in 2020, but a bigger crowd can be expected if we’re able to move forward with our gatherings.”
Traditional Blue Goose Days events, like the annual parade, street fair and street dance, were cancelled. On the other hand, Chahinkapa Zoo still was able to host special activities.
A $7,100 donation from Helping Out Wherever (HOW) ensured the annual Wahpeton Fourth of July fireworks show went on after a Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game. Two weeks later, the Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest opened in Wahpeton.
“The Headwaters Music Festival can hopefully grow in its second year and the Wahpeton Fall Festival, which was slated to have its inaugural year in 2020, can get up and running in 2021.”
Launched by the late Dave Engstrom, the Headwaters festival entertained Wahpeton-Breckenridge from Aug. 6-7, 2020. Nine bands played 11 total concerts at seven locations in the two cities.
“I’m also anxious to hold our holiday celebrations, such as the Heritage Square Tree Lighting and Holiday Lights Parade,” DeVries said.
Residents and visitors are reminded that Holiday Lane, a free admission lighting display, is open through Thursday, Dec. 31 in Chahinkapa Park.
While it was too soon as of Monday, Dec. 28 to claim Richland County, North Dakota, has gotten past the COVID-19 pandemic, DeVries nevertheless expressed hope that local restaurants and businesses will be open to full capacity.
“Anyone else yearning to hear the chatter of a full restaurant?” he asked. “I am. I’m also looking forward to a time when we won’t have to listen for reports that tell us the warning color. How about green for ‘go’? That sounds good to me.”
DeVries also said he’s looking forward to the return of attendance at local sporting events and tournaments.
“Not getting the chance to see as many of my kids’ games and activities as I would like has worn thin,” he said. “Even those that we may attend have too many empty seats for my taste.”
When fans are able to enjoy live sporting events and communities like Wahpeton host tournaments again, DeVries said, it will also be a big win for hotels and other local businesses.
Finally, DeVries is excited about upcoming, or at least eventual, renewal and reconstruction taking place around Wahpeton.
“Every day, I drive by the new Cenex building being constructed on the 210 Bypass. That’ll be exciting to see finished. Watching a ballgame at John Randall Field, with its updated features, will be a welcome sight,” he said.
Returning activities, new growth and revitalization are what Wahpeton leaders and residents believe will surely brighten the city in 2021.
