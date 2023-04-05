Wahpeton preparing for flood risk season

A sandbagging station will be set up in the Wahpeton Senior Center's parking lot, according to discussion on Wahpeton's management of flood risks. 'Communication options with the public … include the city website, social media, radio, newspaper and PSAs. If it is urgent, the Everbridge system may be used.'

 Daily News file photo

While the Southern Red River Valley awaits an end to winter, Wahpeton is also preparing for the flood risk season.

Local contractors have been put on alert and a master log of events has been created for all steps in the process, according to the minutes from a Monday, March 27 public works committee meeting.



