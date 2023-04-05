Wahpeton preparing for flood risk season

While the Southern Red River Valley awaits an end to winter, Wahpeton is also preparing for the flood risk season.
Local contractors have been put on alert and a master log of events has been created for all steps in the process, according to the minutes from a Monday, March 27 public works committee meeting.
“A sandbagging station will be set up in the senior citizens center parking lot,” the minutes state. “Communication options with the public … include the city website, social media, radio, newspaper and PSAs. If it is urgent, the Everbridge system may be used.”
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, also the emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota, is additionally paying attention to potential summer weather hazards.
SkyWarn Storm Spotter training, a free class provided by Richland County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, will be held Wednesday, April 12. The event, open to residents of Richland County and surrounding areas, will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the south side Wahpeton Fire Hall, 204 Fifth St. S.
“A free SkyWarn Spotter training class (is offered) to help you learn how to detect, report, and survive during this year’s summer severe weather season,” according to event information. “This class is approved for up to three CEU (continuing education unit) credits by most public service agencies serving Minnesota and North Dakota.”
For more information, call 701-642-7788.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month recognized
Sexual violence is a broad term that includes all unwanted sexual contact, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn said Monday, April 3.
Bohn, on behalf of Mayor Lambrecht, read the proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sexual violence is a serious public health issue that affects all communities and citizens in North Dakota, according to leaders.
“(It has no) regard for age, race, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or social, ethnic, geographic or economic differences, though certain groups, such as Indigenous persons, experience higher rates of sexual violence,” Bohn stated during a Wahpeton City Council meeting.
National data shows that:
• more than 1 in 3 women and nearly 1 in 4 men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime
• 1 in 10 children will experience physical contact sexual abuse before age 18
• physical contact sexual abuse experienced by minors often results in long-term effects that can impact individuals, families, communities and society at large
“In 2022 in North Dakota, 1,377 primary victims and 323 secondary victims of sexual assault were served by 19 domestic and sexual violence crisis centers,” Bohn stated. “At least 383 primary victims (were) under the age of 18 years old at the time of the assault.”
Multiple parties, including state, local and tribal governments, victim service providers, criminal justice officials, schools and concerned citizens across North Dakota are getting involved. The proclamation recognizes that many “are working to improve policies and practices”:
• that promote healthy relationships, respect and consent
• educate persons on how to intervene to stop harmful behavior
“April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and is intended to remember the victims of sexual assault, celebrate the survivors, and bring us together to identify and eliminate sexual violence in our state,” Lambrecht proclaimed.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Friday, April 7 in early observance of Easter.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 17.