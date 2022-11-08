Wahpeton proclaims Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday will be observed Nov. 26 in Wahpeton, Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the entire city council declared Monday, Nov. 7.
In a proclamation read by Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb, the city recognized its local small businesses.
“‘Shop Small’ is a nationwide movement to support small, independent businesses and call attention to the valuable and distinct contributions they make to their communities and the economy,” Fobb said.
Councilman at large Kelly McNary also read a proclamation recognizing November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer, Lambrecht announced in the proclamation, is the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women in both the United States and North Dakota.
“Screening for lung cancer for high risk individuals using low-dose computed tomography can lead to earlier detection of lung cancer and save lives,” McNary said. “Women diagnosed with lung cancer are more likely to be younger and non-smokers. By 2035, it is expected that more women will die from lung cancer than men.”
The proclamation included a call to all citizens, encouraging them to learn about lung cancer, early detection opportunities and prevention.
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, called into the meeting. There are now only three regularly-scheduled council meetings left in 2022. The year’s activity includes the elections of Mayor Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and Councilman at Large Cory Unruh, re-elections of 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn and Councilman McNary, appointment of Councilman Shannon Schillinger and hiring of incoming Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson.
Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe publicly thanked the Twin Towns Area for its support following the Sunday, Oct. 30 death of her husband, Keith. His Thursday, Nov. 3 Mass of Christian Burial was attended by multiple members of law enforcement, city officials and residents and visitors.
“I am absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude for the leadership in our city, my coworkers and our community,” Huwe said. “It was incredible. I can’t think of living anywhere else. I’ve always been an extrovert and I get my energy from other people. I think I could not have gone through this without that support. I am truly humbled by the kindness, which is very much appreciated.”
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Both will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the library reopening Saturday, Nov. 26.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Wahpeton City Hall.
