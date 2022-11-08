Wahpeton proclaims Small Business Saturday

 Courtesy MCS

Small Business Saturday will be observed Nov. 26 in Wahpeton, Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the entire city council declared Monday, Nov. 7.

In a proclamation read by Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb, the city recognized its local small businesses.



