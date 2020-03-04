Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month was proclaimed Monday, March 3 in Wahpeton.
Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn, reading a proclamation from Mayor Steve Dale during a council meeting, informed her colleagues and the public about the disease.
“Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among men and women combined but there is currently no cure,” Bohn stated. “One in 22 men and one in 24 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetimes.”
While there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States, there is still the potential for more cases.
“Approximately 33 percent of eligible North Dakotans 50-75 years of age and older are not up to date with colorectal cancer screening,” Bohn continued.
An estimated 384 North Dakotans each year are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Approximately 130 patients will die from the disease.
“It is critical that all people, of all ages, know the signs and the symptoms of the disease,” Mayor Dale proclaimed. “Observing a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month during the month of March (provides) a special opportunity to offer education on the importance of early detection and screening.”
The late winter and early spring months are traditionally a time for cancer awareness in the Twin Towns Area.
“Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Relay for Life, will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday April 4 in Wahpeton. An annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life is traditionally held at North Dakota State College of Science’s Blikre Activity Center.
“Our heroes come in many forms,” Chairwoman Carol Poppel said previously. “We have our superheroes, as well as our military heroes. We also have our people who have shown heroics against cancer.”
Issuing his proclamation, Dale urged all individuals to take time and increase their awareness of colorectal cancer.
Several motions were unanimously approved. They include:
• approval of modifications, including streamlined language, to Wahpeton’s snow emergency declaration policy
• allowing the advertising for bids to complete the second phase of the east side sanitary sewer project, as well as resolutions No. 3742-3745
• spending up to $38,000 on a Kubota vehicle and mist sprayer for vector control
• closing Dakota Avenue between Third Street North and Fourth Street North from 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22; Operation Zero, an event designed to promote suicide awareness among military veterans, will be held at that time
Former 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann, whose resignation was accepted at the meeting, did not attend. The meeting also included the appointment of acting 2nd Ward Councilman Jeremy Remily.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 16 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
