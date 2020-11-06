Wahpeton Public Schools amends mask policy

With a 9-0 vote, the Wahpeton School Board has amended its policy on wearing face masks throughout the four-school district.
If a classroom can socially distance, keeping individuals 6 feet or more apart, than students and staff may remove their masks if they remain seated or a teacher or teachers are in front of the class and 6 feet or more away. Once a student or teacher becomes mobile in the classroom, a mask must be worn.
The amendment was approved Friday, Nov. 6 by the school board. Wahpeton Public Schools, which includes Zimmerman and Wahpeton elementaries, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School, introduced its masking guidelines Monday, Nov. 2.
“We had a lot of questions when we introduced the amendment for consideration,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. “We wanted to make sure we had something that was reasonable.”
Current mask policy requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks within Wahpeton Public Schools buildings, with some exceptions:
• when students are eating breakfast, lunch or having snack breaks
• during elementary recess periods
• when students are participating in physical activities, including physical education classes and playing sports
• when organized mask breaks are occurring
• if a staff member is alone in his or her separate room or office
• if social distancing is maintained in a classroom and no individual is mobile
“To be clear, all individuals will be required to wear a face covering in the hallways before and after school, in between classes and over the lunch hour, with the exception of eating,” the district stated.
Appropriate face coverings include surgical masks, cloth face masks, N95 masks and double-lined neck gaiters. Face shields, bandanas and any mask with outlet valves are not considered appropriate face coverings.
“We understand that this new policy will require students and staff to wear masks more than they were before the new guidelines were put in place,” Wahpeton Public Schools stated.
Medical exemptions to the mask requirement may be allowed in limited situations.
“In the event parents or staff believe a medical exemption should apply, appropriate documentation from a health care provider should be submitted to the school. Notes from parents will generally not be accepted,” the district continued.
Mask breaks will be provided for Wahpeton Public Schools students during the school day at times when appropriate social distancing can occur. The breaks are being developed by building administrators and staff.
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 106 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Nov. 6. The number includes three among ages 6-11, three among ages 12-14 and six among ages 15-19. It is unknown how many, if any, of the 12 youth cases were among Wahpeton students.
In setting its mask policy, Wahpeton Public Schools cited the guidance given by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in efforts to reduce the numbers of students identified as close COVID-19 contacts and students in quarantine.
“When a positive case and a close contact have both been wearing a face covering consistently and appropriately for the entire time, the close contact will not need to self-quarantine at home,” according to the state.
Wahpeton Public Schools has said it is working to allow students to stay healthy and continue to receive face-to-face learning in its buildings. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Jacobson at 701-642-6741.
