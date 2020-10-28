Wahpeton Public Schools Board votes unanimously to approve mask mandate

Wahpeton Public Schools Board voted unanimously to approve a mask mandate at their special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The decision comes after a contentious 5-4 vote against a mask mandate at the board's meeting last Wednesday.
Superintendent Rick Jacobson presented the results of a survey given to parents, staff and students in the district. Of the 377 parents who responded to the survey, 50.66 percent voted for a mandate, 33.95 percent voted against a mandate and 15.38 percent remained undecided.
Of the staff members, 58.62 percent voted for a mandate, 28.97 percent voted against a mandate and 12.41 percent were undecided.
High school students were exactly split, with 103 of the 206 students surveyed voting for a mandate, and 103 voting against a mandate.
The mandate is written similarly to the Valley City, North Dakota, mask mandate, which was used as reference. Part of the mandate reads, "When a positive case and a close contact have both been wearing a face covering consistently and appropriately for the entire time, the close contact will not need to self-quarantine at home."
Jacobson said the mandate will help keep students in school by not requiring close contact cases to quarantine so long as they were adhering to the mask mandate.
"If we're here to keep kids in school, [keep] activities moving forward, fine arts, athletics, there's probably only one way to keep that happening. The masks are going to allow us to do that," Jacobson said.
The only exception to the mask mandate will be when students and staff are eating or participating in physical activity. In these exceptions, individuals in close contact with a positive case will still need to self-quarantine following North Dakota Department of Health guidelines. Students will be afforded mask breaks during the day.
In the discussion before their vote, board member Jake Kubela noted other schools with mask mandates in place have written the requirement into the student handbook under the dress code. If students are not adhering to the mandate, they can be sent home for a dress code violation, Kubela said.
Board member Art Nelson said the board should leave dress code alterations to the school administration, and with no further discussion, the board moved to approve the mask mandate, 9-0.
The mask mandate will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 2 in all four schools in the district. If students do not have a mask, they will be provided with one.
