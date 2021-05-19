Wahpeton Public Schools concludes concert season

Wahpeton High School’s spring choir concert went smoother than director Amber Kavie expected.
Kavie, completing her first year in education, shared her pride in the success of the Monday, May 17 concert. Performing for a near-capacity audience in the high school auditorium were the Encore show choir, Cantorei singing group, concert ensemble, concert choir and chamber choir.
“I think all of the students did a fabulous job,” Kavie said. “I have to say, I have the best group of seniors that I could have asked for.”
Music students, particularly Kavie’s seniors, are “exceptional human beings.”
“They have been persevering through this challenging year. For us to have a concert for everyone in our community warms my heart,” Kavie said.
Monday’s concert was the last such event for Wahpeton Public Schools. Middle school performers, led by Jessica Stoppleworth, held their spring concert Thursday, May 13.
Kavie’s choir students will be a part of Wahpeton High School’s graduation ceremony. The class of 2021 will receive their diplomas at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in the high school gymnasium. As of Wednesday, May 19, there are no restrictions or precautions in place for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.