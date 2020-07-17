Wahpeton Public Schools gives update on fall plans

While a decision on in person learning is forthcoming and dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahpeton Public Schools is keeping up communication with parents, guardians and staff.
On Tuesday, July 14, North Dakota Gov. Doug Baesler and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler released the K-12 Smart Restart guide for fall 2020. The guidelines are intended to help school districts plan for fall reopening while providing a safe, high-quality education experience for all students, according to a letter Wahpeton Public Schools sent Thursday, July 16.
“The guidelines allow for local control and decision making by local school boards and administration in consultation with local public health units,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson wrote. “They are based on guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other resources.”
Wahpeton Public Schools’ COVID-19 task force will develop plans to present to the school board. An information gathering meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School.
“The purpose of this task force will be to gather information needed to develop the required plans. Information gathered from that meeting will be used by the WPS Leadership Team,” Jacobson wrote.
Under North Dakota guidelines, each school district’s board must approve a Health and Safety Plan in consultation with their local public health unit. The plan must identify a COVID-19 team or coordinator to oversee the district’s health and safety preparedness, protocols for social distancing and more.
On Thursday, the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board of Directors announced that all fall sports and activities would proceed as schedule.
“Local school boards of member schools, along with local public health, will determine if its school(s) will sponsor sports and activities,” Jacobson wrote.
Guidelines for a return to completion will be shared with NDHSAA’s member schools by Friday, July 24. Any plan, schedule or procedure may be modified quickly to respond to current pandemic status.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ leadership team will work on its plan during the week of Monday, July 27. A proposed draft of the plan will then be brought back to the district’s COVID-19 task force for review.
“When the task force feels the plans are ready for the school board to review and approve, a meeting will be schedule for that sole purpose,” Jacobson wrote. “I am looking at a deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 for bringing the plans forward for board approval.”
Wahpeton Public Schools consists of four buildings: Wahpeton and Zimmerman elementaries, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School. The proposed Aug. 12 deadline would be two weeks before the scheduled first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
“When approved, the revised distance learning plan and the new health and safety plan will be put on the WPS website. We will be busy for the next two and a half weeks reviewing the challenges and putting our plans together,” Jacobson wrote.
Staff, students, parents and the school community have faces challenges and frustrations, Jacobson wrote. He appreciates the patience exhibited as Wahpeton Public Schools works with the necessary organizations for further guidance.
“My two main goals are to keep students and staff safe and to keep our school communities continuously updated as we learn more,” Jacobson wrote.
