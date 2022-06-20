Wahpeton Public Schools honoring ’22 Hall of Famers

In just over three months, Wahpeton Public Schools will honor its fourth annual hall of fame recipients.
Six individuals, ranging from graduates to a longtime educator, will be recognized during a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 luncheon Saturday, Sept. 24 at Wahpeton High School. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each by calling Wahpeton Public Schools’ district office at 701-642-6741.
“I’m very excited to induct another six distinguished people into the Wahpeton Public Schools Hall of Fame,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “This year, we have a fantastic variety of inductees who showcase their fantastic talents and accomplishments.”
This year’s inductees include:
• Norma Nosek, whose teaching and administration career included the establishment of Wahpeton Public Schools’ first computer lab.
• Jim Sturdevant, class of 1958, who served as Wahpeton’s mayor from 2006-2014 in addition to becoming a pillar in youth athletics.
• Sam Anderson, class of 1965, remembered for decades of stage, film and TV work, including “Perfect Strangers” and “Forrest Gump.”
• Lyle Kath, class of 1968, Wahpeton’s first recreation director, and the provider of decades of ministry before his October 2020 death.
• Mark Stutrud, class of 1970, founder and president of the nearly 40-year-old Summit Brewing Company, located in St. Paul, Minnesota.
• Shawn McCann, class of 1998, whose art has included permanent local pieces and items specially created for Borderline Chalkfest.
Nosek represented Wahpeton Public Schools locally and statewide, her nominating information stated. She is being recognized for a career that included the furthering of curriculum development and special services. Nosek has been part of organizations including the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside of Mooreton, North Dakota, the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary and the American Association of University Women.
Forty years after starting Wahpeton’s fifth and sixth grade tackle football program, Sturdevant was honored with the October 2021 dedication of Jim Sturdevant Field in Chahinkapa Park. A graduate of Wahpeton High School, what is now North Dakota State College of Science and what is now Minnesota State University Moorhead, Sturdevant’s local success includes continuing the family business in downtown Wahpeton.
Wahpeton High School’s class of 1965 was full of talented students and leaders, Anderson’s nominating information stated. During his senior year, Anderson received honors including Mr. WHS, Most Likely to Succeed and the triple crown of Best Singer, Best Journalist and Best Actor. Following his time in the North Dakota, Anderson began a long-lasting and enduring career as an actor in all sorts of media.
Kath is remembered for leaving the world better than he found it, former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer wrote. No matter if he was a coach, referee or umpire, if it was high school or college-level, or whatever the sport, Kath was on the field or the court. Later in life, despite the cancer that prevented him from speaking, Kath authored books and led the online “Daily Pearls” devotional ministry.
Stutrud was a pioneer in the 1980s, his nomination information stated. It was the age where “there wasn’t a craft beer scene, there were no taprooms, and nobody had ever heard of a growler.” Summit Brewery was established in 1984, selling its first keg of beer in 1986. Summit, which sells approximately 75 percent of its beer in Minnesota, has grown to be recognized as the state’s second-largest brewery.
McCann has carried on a lifelong passion for art, one that’s taken him to the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, throughout the United States and around the world. His creations on buildings and locations like The Boiler Room and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton and the Breckenridge, Minnesota, flood wall continue to gain admirers. Additionally, McCann is appreciated for continuing to promote his home community.
The 2022 Wahpeton Public Schools Hall of Fame inductees join the 14 honored since 2019.
“They have included political and cultural leaders, athletes, educators and above all, people this district holds in esteem,” Daily News wrote in 2021.
The 2019 inductees included businessman and philanthropist Robert Hughes, retired Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers player Art “Tony” Anderson, national motivational speaker Dr. Paul Radde, Ph.D, former high school principal and North Dakota District 25 representative Clark Williams and Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen.
The 2020 inductees included Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich, dentist Dr. Jack Pfister, educators Dr. Roger Worner and Karen Kehrwald and alumna Sue Hesch Swenson.
The 2021 inductees included U.S. Marine officer and author David Myhra, Ph.D, educator Cindy Borchert, Dorothy Formaneck Henke, known as the “Dot” in Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Dennis Eastman, named the North Dakota High School Athlete of the Year for 1979.
“It is such an honor to be able to tell our hall of fame members’ stories and shine a light on their achievements,” Clooten said.
