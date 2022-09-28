Six new members of Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame were inducted Saturday, Sept. 24 at Wahpeton High School. The ceremony recognized five alumni and one longtime educator-administrator.
This year’s honorees were warmly received by their peers, ceremony guests and Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten, who hosted. Whether with their own words or in the praises of others, the 2022 hall of fame members have stories to share.
Sam Anderson, Wahpeton High School class of 1965, is an actor who knows what it means to do what he loves and love what he does. The late Lyle Kath, class of 1968, fought the good fight in a life that took him from recreation to ministry. Internationally-known artist Shawn McCann, class of 1998, knows that one cannot succeed at chances that are not taken.
Norma Nosek spent nearly 40 years furthering special, technology and early elementary education, living her life by the Serenity Prayer. Mark Stutrud, Wahpeton High School class of 1970, discovered “That’s why we call it work!” as he founded Summit Brewing Company and led it to become Minnesota’s largest brewery.
“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy,” said former Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant, class of 1958 and another of this year’s honorees. “You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of democracy you want to live in.”
While Anderson’s acceptance speech was given in a prerecorded video, the four living honorees and Jody Kath, on behalf of her husband, shared their thoughts live in Wahpeton. Highlights of the acceptances included:
• Anderson, recalling 45 years in TV and film, said he has been lucky for having both continued work and a deeper love of the work itself. “The process of learning to live temporarily in somebody else’s shoes convincingly, playing all kinds of characters, (has) led me to become a lifelong student of humanity in all of its forms,” he said.
• Jody Kath was thankful for many members of her and Lyle’s shared family being there for the induction. “This is an honor that is very much appreciated. If Lyle was here, I think he would say the same as well.” Lyle Kath, also known as the Rev. L. Reuben Kath, was remembered for not letting throat cancer stop his communicating.
• McCann joking that Perry Miller ruined the workplace experience for him. “Not a single (other boss) held a meeting in the voice of a cartoon character. I appreciate you starting off my career that way.” Throughout his life, McCann said, he has had people “who have helped guide me and keep pushing me to do the things that I love.”
• “One of the things that I’m really proud of was that I started the Junior First classroom,” Nosek said. She recalled changing the convention that students absolutely had to start school at age 5. Junior First teachers fostered academic and social skills in youth, with many entering school and growing up to be honor students.
• Stutrud, who admitted to being something of a non-conformist in his teens, shared memories of his parents, Hazel and Odin. “When I told them that I was studying social work and getting trained in family therapy, he shook his head,” Stutrud said. “‘You know, people like you need more help than the people you try to help.’”
• “I really want to thank Ned Clooten,” Sturdevant said. “Ned’s the one that got this program started. About four years ago, we started this hall of fame program. I remember him calling me up because he was looking for committee members. I said, ‘What do you want me for?’ He said, ‘Oh, we need some old guys.’”
The Wahpeton Alumni Foundation Board is currently composed of President Kristi Mahrer, a current faculty member; Rod Breuer, representing current faculty; Bev Reiff, representing alumni; Aimee DeVries, representing parents and alumni; Wayne Gripentrog, alumni and parents; Jessie Pulskamp, parents; Greg Bontjes, alumni and parents; Kathy Dimmer, representing the Wahpeton School Board; Craig Caspers, alumni; Janel Frederickson, the board’s legal and business representative; Keath Borchert, alumni; Linda Johnson, representing retired faculty; Clark Gripentrog, retired faculty; Janet Gagelin, retired faculty and alumni; and Jim Cook, alumni.
A total of 20 individuals have been inducted into the Wahpeton Public Schools Hall of Fame since 2019. District leadership, supporters and hall of fame members are hopeful that students will be inspired by the innovators that came before them and create their own positive change.
“If we do not honor our past, we lose our future,” Clooten said, quoting Friedensreich Hundertwasser. “If we destroy our roots, we cannot grow.”
“Wahpeton Schools Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony 9.24.22 10:30 am” is available on YouTube by visiting the Wahpeton Public Schools — Sports & Events channel.
