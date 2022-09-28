Six new members of Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame were inducted Saturday, Sept. 24 at Wahpeton High School. The ceremony recognized five alumni and one longtime educator-administrator.

This year’s honorees were warmly received by their peers, ceremony guests and Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten, who hosted. Whether with their own words or in the praises of others, the 2022 hall of fame members have stories to share.



Tags

Load comments