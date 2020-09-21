Dr. Jack Pfister truly believed Wahpeton was a special place, daughter Joan Pope said Saturday, Sept. 19.
Pope accepted for Pfister, a graduate of Wahpeton High School’s class of 1938, at Wahpeton Public Schools’ second annual hall of fame luncheon. Pfister, who died in 2011 at age 90, would have gotten a huge kick out of the honor, Pope said.
“He was always a promoter of everything that would make Wahpeton a better place,” Pope said.
Perry Miller, a member of the class of 1979 and president of the Wahpeton Alumni Foundation board, emceed the luncheon. The event honored five individuals, including former students and a longtime employee.
“I have always been in awe of the trust and the responsibility that we, as teachers, have been given to provide a consistent, compassionate and respectful environment to children and their families in the public school setting,” Karen Kehrwald said previously.
Kehrwald, who taught for 31 years with Wahpeton Public Schools, devoted her career to special education. Like her fellow honorees, Kehrwald attended the ceremony with family.
“He’s honest, he’s ethical and he’s caring, all characteristics that have been demonstrated in his work,” said Wayne “Dempsey” Worner about his brother, Dr. Roger Worner.
Among Dr. Worner’s accomplishments, Wayne Worner said, was successfully speaking on behalf of keeping North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, independent and not as a division of North Dakota Statue University, Fargo.
The city of Wahpeton taught her to work hard, author Louise Erdrich wrote. Erdrich, who was unable to attend the luncheon, shared her thoughts in a letter read by board member Michelle Boelke.
“Pursue the authentic,” Erdrich wrote previously. “Decide first what is authentic, then go after it with all your heart.”
Wahpeton Public Schools’ first hall of fame members were honored in September 2019. They included businessman and philanthropist Robert Hughes, retired Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers player Art “Tony” Anderson, national motivational speaker Dr. Paul Radde, Ph.D, former high school principal and North Dakota District 25 representative Clark Williams and Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen.
Principal Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School, shared optimism for continued hall of fame honorees and the inspiration they’ll provide for students.
“That’s what we’re hoping for today, that the more we recognize the successes of the past, the more we sow seeds for the future,” he said.
Renee Langenwalter, principal of St. John’s School in Wahpeton, made the last induction. Langenwalter introduced her friend of nearly 50 years, Susan Hesch Swenson. An accomplished athlete, Swenson’s achievements included being named North Dakota Miss Basketball for 1987.
Accepting her award, Swenson spoke about her faith and the positive impacts it’s had on her life, both before and after a 2009 car accident.
“It is the Lord Jesus Christ who has prepared me, enabled me, and strengthened me, extending me His grace, mercy and kindness each and every day,” Swenson wrote.
