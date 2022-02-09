Wahpeton Public Schools names new superintendent finalists

Six individuals are finalists to be Wahpeton Public Schools’ next superintendent. Each will be interviewed the week of Tuesday, Feb. 22, with the next superintendent expected to be named by Friday, Feb. 25.
The six candidates, whose advancements in the Wahpeton superintendent replacement process were unanimously approved Tuesday, Feb. 8 by Wahpeton’s school board, are:
• Chad Benson, superintendent of Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota
• Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School principal
• Rick Diegel, superintendent of Kidder County Public School District No. 1, Kidder County, North Dakota
• Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School principal
• Michael Kaiser, superintendent of Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota
• Chris Larson, superintendent and activities director of Milnor Public School, Milnor, North Dakota
A total of 10 individuals applied to succeed the retiring Rick Jacobson as Wahpeton’s superintendent, School Board President Damon DeVillers said. The names of the applicants who have not been chosen for an interview is confidential information.
“We have six great candidates from a pool of 10 that we are able to interview,” DeVillers said. “We are excited about the great group of candidates.”
The six candidates will be interviewed by a committee composed of kindergarten teacher Tyler Baukol, representing Wahpeton’s grades K-5, middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth, representing grades 6-12, and administrative assistant Roxane Eckroth.
Interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a Thursday, Feb. 24 alternate date in case of delays due to winter weather. The Wahpeton School Board, scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9, may also hold an additional special meeting Thursday, Feb. 24.
Jacobson, who did not attend the Tuesday, Feb. 8 school board meeting, announced his retirement in August 2021. He said then that he has been honored to have spent 12 years as Wahpeton’s superintendent.
“It has been a great place to work and the school board has been nothing short of fantastic to work with,” he wrote. “You have always been supportive and my time here will always be remembered.”
Tuesday’s meeting included school board directors thanking Mike Bitz and Nancy Bollingberg, Dakota Leadership Solutions, for coordinating the superintendent replacement process. Bollingberg will also be present for the Feb. 22-23 candidate interviews.
“You guys have done a wonderful job for us so far in pulling this together,” Board Director Art Nelson said. “It’s awesome to see.”
While the next Wahpeton Public Schools superintendent may be named by the end of February, he would not officially begin working until after the 2021-2022 school year has concluded. Superintendent Jacobson’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022, Daily News previously reported.
