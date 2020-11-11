Wahpeton Public Schools offering broadband grants

Wahpeton Public Schools is inviting all interested families to apply for a broadband assistance grant.
Grants will be used to support families in need of broadband telecommunications, the district stated. The idea is for K-12 students to succeed in school, whether they receive in-person education or distance learning.
“We have funds available to support up to 60 families,” Wahpeton Public Schools stated. “Each approved grant applicant will receive a one-time grant award of $100. There is a limit of one grant application per household.”
Interested parties have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 to apply. They may do so by visiting https://www.wahpetonschools.org/BroadbandGrantApp/ or by filling out a paper copy of the application. Copies are available in the offices of Wahpeton Public Schools’ four buildings.
“We’ve had about 52 applications already,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Wednesday, Nov. 11. “Scott (Albertson, district technology coordinator) is handling the award winners.”
Should there be more than 60 qualified grant applications, the grant recipients will be chosen and awarded by random drawing. Grant funds are expected to be dispersed on or before Monday, Nov. 30.
“We are trying to reach out to those students and families who could really benefit from this grant,” Albertson said.
All families are eligible to apply for a grant. However, a financial hardship must exist to apply. Also, the family must have a child enrolled in the Wahpeton Public School District.
As a public service, Daily News provides the questions from the grant application:
• Is your child currently enrolled in the Wahpeton Public School District?
• If your family currently facing a financial hardship?
• I understand that if more than 60 qualified grant applications are received, the grant application will be awarded by random drawing?
• I understand that if awarded this grant, the awarded funds are for the purpose of financial assistance for home internet and/or broadband services?
• Please provide a short explanation on how this Broadband Assistance Grant will provide some financial relief to your family
“We know this isn’t going to be a long-term deal,” Jacobson said. “We just thought we’d try to help those who need it.”
