Wahpeton Public Schools receives ‘GEER’ funding

Wahpeton Public Schools is looking to get in “GEER” for the winter-spring 2021 semester.
The district has received $160,820 in Governor Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, the North Dakota Governor’s Office announced earlier in December. Wahpeton will use the money for investments in people, opportunities and support, with some focus on assistance for distance learners.
“We’re seeking to hire people who can be a resource to help our kids during the daytime, provide education assistance or technical support after hours and then possibly provide technical support or computer training workshops which moms, dads and guardians could attend,” district Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson said.
Funding is available through the end of June, Albertson said, so Wahpeton Public Schools is hoping to hire five to seven people as soon as possible. The winter-spring semester begins Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
“We’re really putting the focus on how we can help working parents,” Albertson said. “There are a lot of opportunities for how this funding can be used, and that’s the direction we took.”
A total of $2.48 million in emergency grant relief was allocated to 20 K-12 education providers throughout North Dakota. GEER funding was made possible through the federal “CARES” act for coronavirus relief, according to the governor’s office.
“These grants will help ensure our students and families continue to have the educational supports they need to navigate the pandemic disruptions,” Gov. Doug Burgum stated. “These funds provide a financial lift for schools to transform learning. We look forward to seeing how these proposals grow into future student-driven opportunities.”
Albertson submitted Wahpeton Public Schools’ application for GEER funding, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. Before doing so, he talked with principals about what the four-building district was needing.
“We are looking to hire virtual student assistant paraprofessionals,” Albertson said. “Their job is essentially to be a resource to parents and students. A student may be in need of help during the day when their teacher is tied up. We want to keep kids from falling behind.”
Through his research and discussions, Albertson found Wahpeton Public Schools had support needs. GEER funding was designed to provide for human capital, he said.
“Our question was, ‘How do we support students and parents who have to work full-time?’” Albertson said.
Wahpeton Public Schools is also seeking possible academic coaches. These people would not be tutors, Albertson said, but would still assist students and families in matters like tech support and keeping youth on track.
Because GEER funding currently lasts through June 2021, Jacobson said it was a goal to have the positions available, though they exist independently of current Wahpeton school staff.
“It was not the intent of Scott to take away from our current paras’ situation,” Jacobson said. “We’re hoping to fill about four to five different jobs. Whether we are able to find people for those positions is something only time will tell.”
