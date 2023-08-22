Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

Liam Nordick, Wahpeton Middle School, tries his luck with the dunk tank. If he and classmates succeeded, 6-12 Principal Steve Hockert would get brief relief from the hot temperatures on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Despite temperatures above 90 degrees, students at Wahpeton Public School District’s buildings and St. John’s School, all Wahpeton, were in high spirits on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
It was easy to be cheerful on a day with North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats welcoming new and returning Wahpeton Elementary School students. Not only that, but the football players came onto the playground to match their abilities against that of the younger athletes.
Football was among the fun when Wahpeton Middle School students held an afternoon field day. One of the more popular activities was trying to drop 6-12 Principal Steve Hockert into a dunk tank.
“What was his name? I want him in detention,” Hockert jokingly said after the latest of many plunges.
Over at St. John’s School, the day began with Principal Kaja Kaste and Father Gregory Haman leading preparing students for another year of fun and religious education. The first student of 2023-2024 to hold the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance was sixth grader Ruby Trettel.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 22, St. John’s School has 132 students, ranging from preschoolers to sixth graders. Wahpeton Public Schools also submitted its opening day attendance report:
• The four-school district has 1,195 students, down from its 1,201 students on opening day in 2022.
• Zimmerman Elementary School has 99 students, including 19 preschoolers and 80 kindergarteners. This is down from the 105 students on opening day in 2022, which included 11 preschoolers and 94 kindergartners. Zimmerman Elementary School is led by Principal Rosemary Hardie, who is Wahpeton Public Schools District’s director of special education.
• Wahpeton Elementary School has 452 students, including 93 first graders, 94 second graders, 80 third graders, 102 fourth graders and 83 fifth graders. This is up from the 437 students on opening day in 2022, which included 93 first graders, 79 second graders, 101 third graders, 82 fourth graders and 82 fifth graders. Wahpeton Elementary School is led by Principal Jacob Dodge.
• Wahpeton Middle School has 276 students, including 84 sixth graders, 88 seventh graders and 104 eighth graders. This is up from the 266 students on opening day in 2022, which included 84 sixth graders, 107 seventh graders and 75 eighth graders. In addition to Principal Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School has Dean of Students Kristi Mahrer.
• Wahpeton High School is 368 students including 84 ninth graders, 96 10th graders, 90 11th graders and 98 12th graders. This is down from the 393 students on opening day in 2022, which included 109 ninth graders, 93 10th graders, 104 11th graders and 87 12th graders.
Wahpeton Public Schools District and St. John’s School’s openings continue an ongoing Southern Red River Valley trend.
North Dakota State College of Science in in the midst of its 2023 Welcome Week. Schools in western and southern Richland County, North Dakota, were scheduled to begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Coverage of those first days will be included in the print and online versions of the News Monitor.
Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, will host a Back to School Bash from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The free will donation event is taking place in front of City Brew Hall. Donations will help fund student activities, according to event information.
Finally, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School, and Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Campbell-Tintah Public School, Campbell, Minnesota, will begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 5.