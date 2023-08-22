Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

Liam Nordick, Wahpeton Middle School, tries his luck with the dunk tank. If he and classmates succeeded, 6-12 Principal Steve Hockert would get brief relief from the hot temperatures on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Despite temperatures above 90 degrees, students at Wahpeton Public School District’s buildings and St. John’s School, all Wahpeton, were in high spirits on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

It was easy to be cheerful on a day with North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats welcoming new and returning Wahpeton Elementary School students. Not only that, but the football players came onto the playground to match their abilities against that of the younger athletes.

Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats welcomed new and returning Wahpeton Elementary School students.
Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

Wahpeton Elementary School Librarian Tina Grenier welcomes back a student.
Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

St. John's School Principal Kaja Kaste, sixth grader Ruby Trettel and Father Gregory Haman, St. John's Catholic Church, led the year's first Pledge of Allegiance.
Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

A year of fun and religious education is ahead for St. John's School's students.
Wahpeton Public, St. John’s begin school years

From left, Alexis Kast, Tanner Bertelsen, Valentina Dauphinais, Andre DuMarce, Mia Aakre, Chloe Esmali and Kimberly Mendoza, Wahpeton Middle School.


Tags