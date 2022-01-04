Wahpeton publishes findings of Nov. 9 investigation

Wahpeton, which concluded its investigation of the evening of Nov. 9, 2021, and subsequent activity, has published its findings.
Internal investigations of Mayor Steve Dale, accused of alleged improper conduct at a city work site, and Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, accused of allegedly falsifying information about Dale’s conduct, were conducted and are completed as of Monday, Jan. 3. Corrective action regarding both investigations are also fully complete, City Attorney Brittany Hatting said.
Council President and at-large Councilman Lane Wateland had the discretion to pursue a further investigation into 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht, but chose not to do so, Hatting said. Lambrecht, in December, was publicly verbally reprimanded for contacting Miranowski’s residence while Miranowski was completing a 30-day suspension without pay. The suspension has a completion date of Thursday, Jan. 6.
Information on the decision to not pursue an investigation into Lambrecht was given Monday evening, shortly after Dale’s public apology was read at a Wahpeton City Council meeting. Comments made at a Dec. 13, 2021 council hearing are believed to have created confusion as to how many investigations were open at the time and would be completed.
“We do have a couple other investigations that are ongoing for the city,” Wateland said previously. “They will be concluded within the next couple weeks. They will be concluded by Jan. 4, 2022.”
As a public service, Daily News will summarize relevant facts and findings of the investigations into both Dale and Miranowski. The full findings are available at wahpeton.com/publicnotices.
Miranowski’s personnel evaluation began on Nov. 29, 2021. It was conducted by Wateland and council members Jason Goltz, Dr. David Woods II and Tiana Bohn. Near the end of the personnel review, Miranowski presented documentation regarding alleged conduct violations of Wahpeton’s leadership code by Dale on Nov. 9 at the site of a water main break located approximately at Eighth Avenue North and Fourth Street North, Wahpeton.
“Mr. Miranowski was not personally present at the scene of the water main break on Nov. 9, 2021, but had contact with city staff on site while the repairs were being made,” Hatting wrote. “At Mr. Miranowski’s evaluation, discussion was held between the evaluators and Mr. Miranowski regarding the substance of the allegations.”
Also on Nov. 29, 2021, Hatting was made aware by Wateland of allegations regarding Dale. That day, Wateland forwarded Hatting an email. It was sent to Miranowski and cc’d to other city staff.
“The council president verbally related that he was concerned about the email being interpreted as a threat to Mr. Miranowski’s employment. At the request of the council president and pursuant to the procedures outlined in the leadership code, (I) commenced an internal investigation beginning Nov. 30, 2021 into the alleged conduct of the mayor on Nov. 9, 2021,” Hatting wrote.
During the course of the Dale investigation, the city attorney’s office, at Wateland’s request, also began a separate internal investigation into Miranowski’s alleged conduct between Nov. 9, 2021-Dec. 6, 2021. The investigation began Nov. 30, 2021.
“(The Miranowski investigation) was handled in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures of the city of Wahpeton under the direction of the council president and has no direct relevance or bearing on the mayor’s alleged violations or conduct,” Hatting wrote. “These matters must be considered separately and on their own merits.”
The location of the water main break was an active construction site, Hatting wrote. It was reported that the site was slippery, muddy, dark and cold, and that the hole where the break was being repaired was large and deep. It was also reported that there were many people and pieces of equipment on site to navigate around.
“Some individuals interviewed stated that they believed the mayor and his pickup were in the way and impeding work at the site, while others indicated it did not bother them. A majority of individuals present on site that were interviewed expressed safety concerns regarding the mayor being on site, particularly in his close proximity to heavy equipment and the hole where the break was being repaired,” Hatting wrote.
Dale, who did not wear safety gear during the incident, stated he did not feel he was a threat to himself or anyone else. He also indicated that he felt he knew his limits on a construction site.
“It was generally reported that being on site at events like this is normal course of business for the mayor,” Hatting wrote. “Concerns from staff on site were passed on to Mr. Miranowski during the water main break event. There was no request made for the mayor to leave the site, although there was a request for the mayor to move his truck, which was complied with.”
Dale stated that he consumed two drinks after work and prior to going home for supper on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021. After his meal, he was at the water main break for approximately three hours between 7-10:30 p.m. Dale stated he was not intoxicated.
“Two employees stated they could detect an odor of alcohol and signs of alleged impairment while speaking to the mayor at the site. One of these employees reported he did not think the mayor was too intoxicated to drive,” Hatting wrote.
Another employee and a private citizen who had face-to-face conversations with Dale, according to the findings, did not notice any signs of alleged impairment or notice an odor of alcohol.
“The employee who did not not witness any signs of impairment was not asked to provide a written statement by Mr. Miranowski,” Hatting wrote. “Two employees did not have a face-to-face conversation with the mayor and only had visual contact from a distance. One believed the mayor to be intoxicated and the other did not.”
Additionally, some recollections differed between written statements and conducted interviews. All of the accounts were related almost three weeks after the incident, Hatting wrote. She also wrote that law enforcement was not called to the scene, no one reported any drinking on site and there was no request for Dale to leave the scene.
“At some point between Nov. 9, 2021, and Nov. 29, 2021, Mr. Miranowski conducted his own investigation and solicited statements from employees. The incident was not reported to the council president until Nov. 29, 2021,” Hatting wrote.
Dale, according to the findings, provided credible, non-alcohol-related explanations for signs of alleged impairment. The explanations would not have been known by staff at the scene. Further discussion was not undertaken due to HIPPA concerns.
Two city employees reported seeing Dale relieve himself behind his pickup in a parking lot south of the water main break. Dale reported relieving himself behind the pickup in the southwest corner of the lot along the alley. The private citizen reported that he did not see Dale relieve himself.
“It appears that this event happened, but not what was witnessed by a member of the public as previously claimed,” Hatting wrote. “The mayor provided a credible explanation for the event, information that would not have been known by the staff at the scene.”
Once again, further discussion was not undertaken due to HIPPA concerns.
Between Nov. 10, 2021 and the evening of Nov. 29, 2021, Hatting wrote, Miranowski did not report Dale’s alleged conduct violations to Wateland.
“Mr. Miranowski solicited statements from several witnesses to the alleged violations, conducting his own investigation into the allegations. All witnesses that provided statements during the course of Mr. Miranowski’s investigation were city employees who are directly subordinate and answerable to Mr. Miranowski on the city’s organizational chart,” Hatting wrote.
It is known generally that Miranowski and Dale’s professional relationship is not a positive one, Hatting wrote. This information, as well as the metadata (data that provides information about a file’s contents) of Miranowski’s documentation of the Nov. 9 incident, was mentioned throughout Miranowski’s Dec. 13, 2021 hearing before the Wahpeton City Council.
“It is my finding that Mr. Miranowski, by affirmative declarations, acts, and by passive omissions, provided false, dishonest and misleading information to public officials and engaged in the improper manipulation of public records,” Hatting wrote. “Mr. Miranowski had knowledge that the public records in question were not created on the dates represented and attempted to pass the documents off as contemporaneous public records.”
The investigation of Miranowski was dated Dec. 8, 2021. On Dec. 13, a motion to dismiss the nine charges he faced received a 4-4 vote. A motion to immediately terminate him from his position failed with a 3-5 vote. A motion to approve a letter of corrective action being placed in his personnel file received an 8-0 vote. A motion to approve the 30-day suspension without pay, with credit for time served since Dec. 7, 2021, received an 8-0 vote.
While it is not always possible and may depend on the severity of the conduct alleged, Hatting wrote, complainants and witnesses should ideally be interviewed within 24-48 hours of an incident. The findings of the Dale investigation included her comments regarding perceived flaws in Miranowski’s personal investigation. She also commented on Dale’s actions on Nov. 9, 2021.
“The greater weight of the evidence does not support a finding that the mayor was intoxicated,” Hatting wrote. “There are multiple and vastly conflicting accounts regarding whether or not the mayor was showing signs of alleged alcohol impairment.”
Dale consumed some alcohol in the hours prior to the water main break, Hatting wrote. Reporting of concerns by staff on site to their supervisor was undertaken in good faith. There also legitimate, non-alcohol-related explanations for the signs of alleged impairment, reasons that city staff on site would not have had any knowledge.
“Based upon the evidence provided, there is insufficient evidence to show the mayor was under the influence. However, the mayor should not have gone into the active construction zone of the water main break, whether he consumed alcohol or not, without following all necessary safety protocols. It Is a liability for the city to have anyone in a dangerous situation … that has consumed any amount of alcohol or is not following safety procedures,” Hatting wrote.
Safety sensitive situations should be handled immediately, the findings of the Dale investigation state. At least one city council member apparently knew of the allegations against Dale prior to Nov. 29, 2021 and did not report them to Wateland.
“In my opinion, the matters discussed herein do not rise to the level of criminality,” Hatting wrote.
Wahpeton is a small town at heart, the Dale investigation concluded on Dec. 23, 2021. The elected are constantly being observed by the community and staff every day that they serve in office.
“Their behaviors and comments must serve as models for proper deportment in the city,” Hatting wrote. “Honesty and respect for the dignity of each individual should be reflected in every word and action taken by council members. It is a serious and continuous responsibility.”
Wahpeton’s finance and personnel committee, a sub-committee of the city council, is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at City Hall.
