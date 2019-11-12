Wahpeton receives Community Development Award

DICKINSON, N.D. – Wahpeton Community Development received the Governor’s Choice Community Development Award for its involvement in the City Brew Hall project. The award was presented on Oct. 22 by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., during the Economic Development Association of North Dakota (EDND) Fall Conference in Dickinson, North Dakota.
The Community Development Award recognizes an economic development project that has increased the quality of life in a community. Using a $3 million budget made up of Small Business Administration and Lake Agassiz Development Group loans, as well as a grant and a loan from the City of Wahpeton, the City Brew Hall project transformed Wahpeton’s vacant historic city hall into a world-class restaurant and event space.
In its first 10 months open, the space hosted 50 private events and 17 weddings with approximately 1,600 people spending the night from out of town, adding to the local economy. Only three brides said they would have held their wedding in Wahpeton if the facility had not existed.
“City Brew Hall is an impressive example of revitalizing an abandoned building into a facility which will benefit the local economy for years to come,” said Shawn Wenko, EDND president. “We are pleased to recognize Wahpeton for their dedication to the health of their community.”
Two additional finalists were also honored for their projects, City of Mandan Business Development for their work on the Historic Apartments on 4th and Forward Devils Lake for their Workforce 2020 program.
The Governor’s Choice Economic Development Awards are given out annually through a collaboration between the North Dakota Governor’s Office, the North Dakota Department of Commerce and EDND.
EDND represents more than 80 state economic development organizations on the front line of economic development efforts throughout North Dakota. The primary purpose of the organization is to promote the creation of new wealth throughout North Dakota to develop more vibrant communities and improve quality of life. Additional information is available at www.ednd.org.
