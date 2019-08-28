The city of Wahpeton has received a partial refund from the Bank of North Dakota.
Wahpeton received $31,878.63 out of a possible $38,987. The money would have been received through a PACE interest buy down.
The Bank of North Dakota’s Flex PACE program allows for the buying down of interest. It can be used for housing, childcare provider or other non-primary sector business projects. A PACE buy down arrangement was included in the development agreement between Phoenix Housing II and Wahpeton for commercial parcels in the 400 block of Dakota Avenue.
In October 2018, Starion Bank filed a court action for foreclosure on six commercial parcels in the 400 block. Foreclosure action was not being taken against commercial or residential tenants, Daily News reported. It was taken against Phoenix Housing II.
The 400 Block Agreement had a unique feature, Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said Monday, Aug. 26. Wahpeton would have received a single reimbursement payment in 2029 of the $38,987 and $5,068.31 in interest.
Because Starion Bank received the default, Huwe said, the Bank of North Dakota pro-rated the amortization and provided a refund. The $31,878.63, which originally came from Wahpeton’s sales tax for economic development fund, returned to the fund.
“It lessens how much our write-off is on that project default. We’re hopeful for more of that,” Huwe said.
Starion Bank is one of three mortgage holders on the 400 block project, including the Eastern Dakota Housing Alliance and the city of Wahpeton.
In April 2018, a judge ruled against Phoenix Housing II, ordering that it pay $117,579 to a contractor who had filed a complaint for non-payment of services. Phoenix Housing II had claimed defective workmanship in the lawsuit it ultimately lost, Daily News previously reported.
Despite the litigation, commercial and housing properties on the 400 block continue to pay their rents. Starion Bank appointed a trustee to receive the rent checks and pay all bills, Wahpeton City Attorney Steve Lies explained.
“There are four creditors, three of which have mortgages,” Lies said.
Starion Bank is owed approximately $347,000. The Eastern Dakota Housing Alliance is owed approximately $200,000. The city of Wahpeton is owed approximately $700,000.
A trial is scheduled for April 2020 and a motion for summary judgement is expected to be submitted in October.
A summary judgement is a decision made on the basis of statements and evidence presented in legal pleadings and documents filed. They are made without a trial.
Finance committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland was absent.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
