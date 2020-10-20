Wahpeton recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, observed every October, is being recognized in Wahpeton.
Mayor Steve Dale issued a proclamation calling for awareness when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Oct. 19. The proclamation was read by Community Development Director Chris DeVries.
“In just one day, across the U.S. and its territories, nearly 75,000 victims of domestic violence sought services from domestic violence programs and shelters,” DeVries said. “That same day, more than 9,000 requests for services, including emergency shelter, housing, transportation, childcare and legal representation, could not be provided because programs lacked the resources to meet victims’ needs.”
Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual assault in Richland County, North Dakota. The center is located at 509 Dakota Ave. and can be reached by calling 701-642-2115 or visiting threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com.
Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is a crisis center hosting several events through October. The “Day of Purple,” held Thursday, Oct. 22, allows participants to raise money and collect supplies to assist victims seeking independence. Someplace Safe is located at 300 Fifth St. S. and can be reached by calling 218-643-3109 or by visiting www.someplacesafe.info.
“The impact of domestic violence is wide ranging, directly affecting individuals and society as a whole, here in this community, throughout the United States and the world,” DeVries said.
Numerous factors, including racism, homophobia, transphobia and ageism help to perpetuate domestic violence. They also make it even more difficult for some victims to find safety.
“The need for a safe house continues to be rated as survivors’ most urgent need,” DeVries said. “Wahpeton joins with others across North Dakota and the nation in supporting victims of domestic violence.”
Wahpeton also stands with local programs, state coalitions, national organizations and other national agencies in the commitment to increase public awareness of domestic violence. The message is clear: domestic violence is not tolerated.
“Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. (It) requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions and systems — each whose “No. 1 Thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities,” DeVries said.
Residents are reminded that while Wahpeton’s city buildings are not at pre-pandemic operations, it is possible to make appointments. Call 701-642-8448 for more information.
City meetings continue to be limited to time-sensitive essential business, with offsite attendance options and limited duration throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at City Hall and telephonically.
