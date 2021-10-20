Wahpeton recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

One in four women and one in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during his or her lifetime.
That statistic was shared during a Monday, Oct. 18 Wahpeton City Council meeting. Community Development Director Chris DeVries read aloud Mayor Steve Dale’s proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Homicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States for women under the age of 44, and nearly half are killed by a current or former male intimate partner,” DeVries stated.
DeVries was joined by his wife, Becky, a client service coordinator and volunteer coordinator at Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris DeVries read, domestic violence has become “a pandemic within a pandemic.”
“Many victims (face) the added pressures of increased economic insecurity, increased time in isolation with their abusers and limited contact with their support networks,” DeVries stated.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This year, the coalition is promoting the message and reminding all individuals that “#WeAreResilient.”
“(We have) a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues,” the coalition stated. “Over the past (more than) 30 years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.”
Three Rivers Crisis Center is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual assault in Richland County, North Dakota, Daily News previously reported. The center is located at 509 Dakota Ave. and can be reached by calling 701-642-2115 or visiting threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com.
Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is a crisis center hosting several events through October. The “Day of Purple,” held Thursday, Oct. 21, allows participants to raise money and collect supplies to assist victims seeking independence. Someplace Safe is located at 300 Fifth St. S. and can be reached by calling 218-643-3109 or by visiting www.someplacesafe.info.
More than 4,000 new victims received services from crisis centers across North Dakota, visitors to Monday’s meeting learned. More than 3,000 children were directly impacted by these incidents.
“Wahpeton joins with others across North Dakota and the nation in supporting victims of domestic violence, as well as local programs, state coalitions, national organizations and other agencies nationwide who are committed to increasing public awareness of domestic violence and sending a clear message to abusers that domestic violence is not tolerated in Wahpeton,” Mayor Dale stated.
Sunday’s edition of Daily News will include further coverage of local responses to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
