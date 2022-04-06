Wahpeton recognizes Norwegian Constitution Day

Wahpeton’s culture has been shaped and enriched by the traditions of travelers and immigrants of Norwegian descent, Mayor Steve Dale said Monday, April 4.
Dale began a Wahpeton City Council meeting by issuing a proclamation recognizing Tuesday, May 17, 2022 citywide. The proclamation is in honor of Syttende Mai, also known as Norwegian Constitution Day. This year marks the 208th anniversary of the signing of Norway’s constitution and the country’s independence from Denmark.
Syttende Mai will be celebrated in a public party Sunday, May 15 at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. It will be hosted by local Sons of Norway chapter, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge. Final details are pending and will be announced closer to the party.
Lodge member Mariana Cockburn attended Monday’s council meeting, giving cupcakes to council members and receiving the proclamation.
“Norwegians and North Americans of Norwegian descent have provided our country and community with cultural enrichment, ethnic traditions and many prestigious leaders,” Dale said. “Syttende Mai is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the strength and spirit required to win independence and follow the vision for a new nation.”
Election update
As of Wednesday, April 6, Wahpeton now has enough city election candidates for all available offices to be filled. The city election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the same day as the North Dakota primary.
Prospective candidates have until 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 to file for the Wahpeton city election. All candidates are running for four-year terms in office. Here’s how Wahpeton’s ballot currently stands:
• Mayor — Incumbent Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht
• 1st Ward — Resident Chad Perdue; incumbent 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election
• 3rd Ward — Incumbent Tiana Bohn
• Council member at large, two seats — Incumbent Kelly McNary, resident Cory Unruh and incumbent Lane Wateland (Daily News has reached out to Unruh for comment; an article about Wateland’s run is also in this edition)
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioner at large, three seats — Resident Zach Hatting, incumbent Deb Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson (We have also reached out to Hatting and Tobias; as of Wednesday, it is unknown if incumbent Joe Schreiner will also run for re-election)
For more information, visit www.wahpeton.com or call 701-642-8448.
In other news
Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) President Dale Rubish said that at the advice of Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting, the CDC has entered into an agreement with attorney Don Krassin. Krassin is the CDC’s legal representative, Rubish said, and all the documents that are being drafted between the corporation and the city have all been through Krassin’s office.
On the agenda
Wahpeton’s Finance, Personnel and Economic Development subcommittee is expected to discuss this year’s licenses for fireworks retail and development agreements for the former Central Elementary site, Rosewood III addition and Burchill-Westdale 2021 housing development projects when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday, April 11.
The Public Works and Public Safety subcommittee is expected to review bids for the second part of Phase B of the east side sanitary sewer project and award the project to a bidder when it meets shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. The subcommittee meeting will be delayed due to a 5 p.m. meeting of the Wahpeton Board of Equalization.
Council subcommittee meetings are held during weeks where there is not a council meeting. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.